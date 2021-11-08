Anambra election: We will never accept INEC result – APC

— 1 min read

THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Basil Ejidike has rejected the result so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), claiming the result was rigged and manipulated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in connivance with the electoral body.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election. The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.”

He alleged that APC won in all the local government areas, but INEC officers turned the result in APGA’s favour.

“We virtually won in all the local governments, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through the instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.”

He vowed that the APC would go up to the Supreme Court to contest the result announced by INEC.

So far, INEC has announced the results of 20 out of 21 local government areas, with the candidate of the APGA Charles Soludo winning 18. Elections in the remaining one local government, Ihiala, will be held on Tuesday, November 9.

“But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us,” Ejidike said.

The ICIR had reported that the Anambra election result was declared inconclusive by INEC due to non-election in Ihiala Local Government Area on November 6 and 7.

Returning Officer Florence Obi announced the suspension and the declaration of the result in the early hours of Monday.