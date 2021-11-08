31 C
Abuja

Anambra election: We will never accept INEC result – APC

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Basil Ejidike has rejected the result so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), claiming the result was rigged and manipulated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in connivance with the electoral body.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election. The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.”

He alleged that APC won in all the local government areas, but INEC officers turned the result in APGA’s favour.

“We virtually won in all the local governments, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through the instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.”

He vowed that the APC would go up to the Supreme Court to contest the result announced by INEC.

So far, INEC has announced the results of 20 out of 21 local government areas, with the candidate of the APGA Charles Soludo winning 18. Elections in the remaining one local government, Ihiala, will be held on Tuesday, November 9.

“But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us,” Ejidike said.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had reported that the  Anambra election result was declared inconclusive by INEC due to non-election in Ihiala Local Government Area on November 6 and 7.

Returning Officer Florence Obi announced the suspension and the declaration of the result in the early hours of Monday.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

Anambra election: We will never accept INEC result – APC

THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Basil Ejidike has...
News

Maina jailed for eight years for N2bn money laundering

FORMER Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina has been jailed...
News

Drama as EFCC moves to rearrest Maina in court premises after conviction

MILD drama ensued at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday,...
Elections

Anambra election: Kinsmen celebrate with Soludo on impending victory

THE home of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo...
News

Imo Assembly speaker impeached six days after presiding over deputy’s removal

THE Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Paul Emeziem has been impeached...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMaina jailed for eight years for N2bn money laundering

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.