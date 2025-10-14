Anambra election : Why INEC may postpone voting in some areas

By Nigerian Fact-checker’s Coalition

AS Nigerians anticipate the Anambra off-cycle governorship election scheduled for November 8, there are growing speculations that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may postpone voting in some Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Off-cycle elections, held outside the regular election schedule, play a significant role in Nigeria’s democracy. They are often organised to fill vacant positions or address specific local and state matters. Unlike general elections that follow fixed timelines and draw large voter numbers, off-cycle polls can occur at any time. Their outcomes can shape both local governance and national politics.

Can INEC postpone elections?

It is not without precedent; Nigeria has experienced postponements in the past, often due to security challenges, logistical issues, or unforeseen disruptions, raising questions about what such a move would mean for voters this time.

Nigeria’s Electoral Act empowers the INEC to postpone voting in specific polling units, wards, local government areas, or even entire constituencies if serious issues prevent elections from holding. Such matters may include outbreaks of violence, natural disasters, widespread insecurity, or technical failures such as faulty BVAS or other election equipment.

This power has been exercised in the past. General elections were shifted in 2011 and 2019 due to logistical and security challenges. At the local level, elections have also been postponed or rerun in certain areas where ballot snatching, intimidation, or violence disrupted voting.

As the Anambra off-cycle governorship election draws near, there are growing concerns that similar disruptions could lead to postponements in parts of the state, particularly in volatile local government areas with histories of electoral violence.

Why INEC may postpone voting in Anambra

Anambra State has some longstanding issues that could cause the postponement of elections, ranging from insecurity often fuelled by separatist threats to political thuggery, attacks on INEC offices, and persistent logistical challenges such as poor road networks, difficult riverine terrain, and late deployment of materials.

The state has also witnessed fire outbreaks that destroyed election facilities and sensitive equipment, creating delays in preparations. Prolonged court disputes over party primaries and candidate eligibility have historically complicated the electoral process and, in some cases, forced adjustments to election timelines.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have frequently enforced sit-at-home directives aimed at disrupting electoral activities. In past elections, these orders, sometimes reversed at the last minute, have created uncertainty and lowered voter turnout in South East states, including Anambra.

In 2021, the separatist group announced a one-week sit-at-home order from November 5 to 10, deliberately timed to disrupt the governorship election in the state. Although the group later rescinded the directive under pressure, fears of violence lingered, fuelling voter apathy.

According to a 2021 report by The Nation newspaper, which examined the conduct of the Anambra gubernatorial elections that year, while many blamed INEC for shifting voting in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state from Saturday, November 6, to Tuesday, November 9, the real obstacle was insecurity, which continued even during the rescheduled exercise. This showed that INEC has limited control over security matters.

The situation was, however, different during the 2023 presidential elections. Unlike other South-Eastern states that witnessed violent attacks and voter apathy, Anambra did not experience such challenges.

Recent months have seen a decline in violent incidents, such as kidnappings and attacks on civilians, some attributed to IPOB or unknown gunmen. These have significantly strained security and election logistics.

A report by The Whistler, which cited data from SBM Intelligence, indicates a steady decline in killings in Anambra through 2025. In its July 30 update, the firm reported 39 deaths in the second quarter (Q2), a 38 per cent drop from 63 in Q1. This followed another decline from 95 deaths in Q4 2024, the state’s deadliest quarter within the January 2024 to June 2025 period.

While Anambra has shown signs of improved security in 2025, the shadow of past threats and uncertainties lingers. The possibility of election postponement remains tied to how well security agencies, INEC, and community stakeholders can manage risks in volatile areas.

In addition, Anambra was one of the states where INEC’s office suffered arson in 2019, leading to the destruction of over 4,600 Smart Card Readers (SCRs)—critical pieces of election equipment that take months to procure, forcing the commission to reschedule the elections.

Though a postponement does not mean cancellation. Instead, voting in the affected areas is rescheduled to a later date within the constitutional timeframe. This ensures that voters in those areas are not denied their rights.

What it really means

For voters, a postponement means they will be temporarily denied the opportunity to cast their ballot on Election Day, with a new date set once the issues are resolved. While this protects their right to vote eventually, it can discourage participation, especially if voters feel unsafe or lose trust in the process.

Written & edited by Nigeria Fact-Checkers Coalition (NFC) ahead of the Anambra 2025 election.