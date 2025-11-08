back to top

AnambraDecides2025: APC candidate wins polling unit by landslide

Nicholas Ukachukwu
Fatimah QUADRI
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Saturday, November 8, 2025 election, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has won his polling unit by a wide margin.

At Polling Unit 12, Ward 2, Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, the APC candidate polled 108 votes, defeating the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which secured four votes, while the Labour Party (LP) got no votes.

This result gives the APC candidate a landslide victory in his polling unit. It marks a decisive victory for the APC flag bearer in his home area, where voter turnout was described as moderate by observers.

Ukachukwu is one of the 16 candidates vying for the governorship seat in the state.

Vote counting is still ongoing across the state with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expected to announce official results once counting concludes at ward and local government levels.

The ICIR reported that the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, lost his polling unit to the APGA candidate.

The Anambra governorship election has drawn national attention, as it is the first major poll to be conducted under the new INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan.

As collation continues, the final results are expected to provide a clearer picture of voter sentiment across the 21 local government areas of the state.

 

