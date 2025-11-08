{Breaking} Anambra: LP’s George Moghalu loses polling unit

THE Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit.

He lost to the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Moghalu polled 22 votes to trail Soludo, who won 57 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ukachukwu Nicholas, garnered five votes.

At the Polling Unit 017, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area, there were 463 registered voters, out of which 86 were accredited.

The ongoing election has so far been peaceful. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) data, 2,802,790 registered voters across 21 Local Government Areas, 326 political wards, and 5,718 polling units were to participate in the exercise.

The INEC data further shows that over 1.7 million voters collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), while more than 7,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were deployed for the election.

The ICIR reported that the electoral body had cleared 16 candidates from various political parties to vie for the highest political office in the state, including APGA’s Soludo, APC’s Nicholas, Moghalu’s LP, and Ezenwafor Jude of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)