Anambra pre-election activities intensify as INEC finalises material distribution

PREPARATIONS for the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, gathered momentum across the state on Friday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continued the distribution of election materials and briefings for ad hoc staff ahead of the poll.

Reports from multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs) sent in by CJID election observers show that while most activities proceeded smoothly, a few logistical challenges were observed, particularly in the verification of deployment lists for ad hoc staff and the delivery of materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs).

INEC steps up distribution of materials

At the Awka North INEC Office, the distribution of election materials to Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) began as early as 2:27 p.m. on Friday, in preparation for the poll. Similarly, in Awka South, SPOs were seen handing out non-sensitive materials such as ballot boxes, cubicles, and INEC bags to Presiding Officers (POs).

In Ogbaru, Dunukofia, and several other locations, some officials confirmed that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been distributed to the appropriate officers.

Smooth coordination in Dunukofia

At the Dunukofia INEC Office, the Electoral Officer (EO) confirmed earlier on Friday that the distribution of materials to SPOs had been completed. The officer also briefed several Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs). Many corps members ad-hoc staff were still within the compound awaiting deployment details.

To aid coordination, the list of wards and their corresponding polling units was displayed outside the office, allowing ad hoc staff to easily confirm their polling stations.

Traffic in Dunukofia remained heavy due to ongoing construction on the expressway, forcing vehicles to move in a single lane and slowing down transportation logistics.

Following the EO’s earlier confirmation of the distribution of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to RAC Managers and SPOs, further verification was conducted.

The RAC Manager for Akwa reported at 4:29 p.m. that he had yet to receive all materials in full but was receiving them gradually. He assured that he would confirm once the complete set of materials was delivered.

Other RAC Managers contacted confirmed that they had received their allocated materials from INEC and were fully prepared for the election. Although three RAC Managers could not be reached for confirmation, feedback from those contacted indicates that INEC has largely completed its distribution process and appears ready for the election.

Mixed experiences in Onitsha axis

In Onitsha South, several corps members from Delta State who arrived to serve as Presiding Officers faced challenges locating their names on the official ad hoc staff list. At the time, the EO was still at a meeting, and affected corps members were later reassigned to other LGAs across the state.

Earlier in the day, movement within the LGA was restricted as the council gate was closed, allowing only security personnel and INEC staff access. Many ad hoc staff members were seen moving around in search of the published posting lists, while security officers maintained a visible presence around the premises.

At the Onitsha North INEC Office, the EO held a closed-door meeting with SPOs before distribution of sensitive materials began. However, a minor altercation occurred between a television media crew and an SPO over alleged unauthorised recording without the EO’s consent. The matter was swiftly resolved through the intervention of INEC staff.

Activities in other LGAs

In Anambra East, ad hoc staff were seen checking the deployment lists pasted on the wall to confirm their postings. Non-sensitive materials had already been distributed and loaded into vehicles, while sensitive materials were scheduled for release the next day. Some corps members, however, complained about discrepancies between online postings and the physical lists displayed at the INEC office.

Similar scenes played out in Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Orumba North, and Ihiala, where corps members and other ad hoc staff verified their names on posted lists as security personnel maintained order. In Idemili South, scores of police officers were sighted patrolling the LGA field while awaiting the arrival of election materials.

Security tightened ahead of poll

Security presence across the state remained strong throughout the day. In Awka South, officers were seen distributing identification tags to INEC officials, while several buses conveying ad hoc staff and election materials departed the office later in the afternoon.

Observers also reported that both police and military personnel were strategically positioned around major INEC offices to ensure a safe and orderly pre-election environment.

This report is based on updates from CJID election observers.