Anambra decides: Political parties wrap up campaign as Soludo preaches peace

Political parties have wrapped up their campaigns in Anambra as the state governorship election is barely 24 hours away.

According to the Nigerian Electoral Act, electioneering is supposed to end 48 hours before the election day.

An on-the-spot assessment by The ICIR on Thursday evening revealed last-ditch efforts by various political parties to ramp up their campaign activities ahead of the Saturday, November 8, poll.

From the boundary towns between Anambra and Imo state, The ICIR saw various party mobilisers along Uga, Ekwulobia and Umuchu wooing market women and business clusters with mouth-watering promises of delivering democracy dividends.

The ICIR spotted the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) ward coordinators in Ekwulobia saying in local dialect, “Bikonu tinyenu aka be esere okuko ka-anyi mezie oru ndi anyi malitere na mpahara steeti anyi,” which translates, “vote APGA so that we can complete our various ongoing projects in the state and deliver more dividends of democracy.”

Our reporter also observed that most town unions have campaign posters of Governor Chukwuma Soludo adorning the entrance of their towns, often signed by the President-General of the town union in pledge of their support for his candidacy.

The ICIR saw these posters in Ekwulobia, Uga, Umuchu and Isuofia, which are towns that comprise largely the Aguata Local Government Area of the state, where the governor hails from.

Soludo preaches peace

Soludo, in a monitored broadcast on Thursday in Awka, urged candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and put Anambra first in the election.

He called for peaceful conduct and mutual respect among candidates participating in the poll.

He emphasised that political contests should not break the bond among the people of the state.

Speaking on the charged political atmosphere in the state, Soludo described his fellow contestants as friends, noting that the tension surrounding the election was only temporary.

“My colleagues and fellow contestants in Saturday’s election are all my friends. Never mind the moment — the ruffles will end by Thursday, and after Sunday, we will go back to impressing ourselves. It’s the Anambra way. We fight as if there will be no tomorrow, but at the end of the day, we attend traditional marriages together, share drinks, and remain brothers.”

Soludo urged political actors and supporters to prioritise peace and unity, saying that while elections were important, the spirit of brotherhood and community among Anambra people must remain stronger than political differences.

Some of the candidates in the election

Here are some of the contestants in the election, along with their parties:

– Charles Soludo (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA) – Incumbent governor seeking re-election.

– Nicholas Ukachukwu (All Progressives Congress, APC) – Businessman and politician.

– Ezenwafor Jude (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) – Real estate developer and trade consultant.

– George Moghalu (Labour Party, LP) – Former Managing Director and CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority.

– Ifemeludike Chioma (African Action Congress, AAC) – Female candidate and actress.

– Ndidi Olieh (National Rescue Movement, NRM) – Female candidate and party spokesperson.

– Onyeze Charles (Accord, A) – Philanthropist.

– Paul Chukwuma (Young Peoples Party, YPP) – Economist and former Central Bank of Nigeria official.

– Nwosu Chuma (African Democratic Congress, ADC) – Economist and computer technologist.

There are 16 candidates in total, representing various parties.