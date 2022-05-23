31 C
Ango Abdullahi’s son wins PDP Reps ticket from kidnappers den

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
SADIQ Ango Abdullahi, son of the convener of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Sadiq is one of the passengers abducted on the Kaduna-Abuja train.

Although some media reports said Sadiq has been freed, his father told Daily Trust that he is still held in captivity.

Ango Abdullahi, who is a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, said he is praying that his son will be released soon.

Sadiq garnered 28 votes to defeat other aspirants including Hadiza Muhammad, Salisu Abdulhamid and Misis Paulina.

He will fly the PDP’s flag in the election for the seat of the Sabon Gari federal constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives.

