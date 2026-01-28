Anja Niedringhaus 2026 Courage in Photojournalism Award seeks entries

THE Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award is seeking applications that celebrate the courageous work of women photojournalists.

The award was created to honour the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer and International Women’s Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Award winner Anja Niedringhaus (1965-2014), with a generous $1 million gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

With this award, the IWMF celebrates the courageous work of women photojournalists like Anja who inspire us to take action and better understand the world. This courageous work manifests in many different forms which may include but not limited to conflict or frontline reporting.

Recipients of the Courage in Photojournalism award will receive a cash prize of $20,000 and have their work showcased during the award ceremony. The IWMF will accept applications and third-party nominations in English until March 31, 2026.

Applications are not accepted based on the length of work or engagement in conflict areas. No matter your level of experience, you have a story to tell; if you are dedicated to your work in journalism and passionate about your content, apply!

The application deadline is March 31, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.