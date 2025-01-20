Anthony Lewis Prize for Exceptional Rule of Law Journalism seeks entries

THE World Justice Project (WJP) is accepting entries for the Anthony Lewis Prize for Exceptional Rule of Law Journalism.

The Lewis Prize recognises journalistic courage and craft that strengthens accountability, advances adherence to the rule of law principles, and builds awareness of the foundational importance of the rule of law.

The Lewis Prize celebrates outstanding reporting on the rule of law issues such as government accountability, human and civil rights, access to justice, open government, corruption, criminal justice and judicial independence.

Journalists worldwide who have outstanding reports on rule of law issues can compete for a cash prize.

A US$10,000 prize will be awarded to the winner who will be honoured at the World Justice Forum in Warsaw, Poland, June 23 to 26, 2025.

The deadline for the application is March 2, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.