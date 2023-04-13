26.1 C
Abuja

Anti-migration bill poorly researched, ill-advised — NARD, NMA

Health
Beloved John
Beloved John
File picture of medical doctors

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have said the anti-migration bill was ill-advised, poorly researched and would not benefit the health sector.

The bill, according to NARD vice president, Dr Nnamdi Nd-Ezuma, is an oppressive approach to solving the brain drain crisis in the country’s health sector.

Nd-Ezuma spoke during a Twitter Space organised by The ICIR on Wednesday, April 12.

The anti-migration bill, otherwise known as ‘A Bill for n Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act’, primarily seeks to reduce the rate at which medical professionals leave Nigeria for greener pastures abroad by withholding full licences until they have worked for at least five years in the country.

The bill passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 6.

Speaking on this bill during The ICIR Twitter Space, Nd-Ezuma accused the Federal Government of trying to stop the movement of doctors rather than address the root factors responsible for the brain drain.

“The bill is ill-advised. One thing we can agree on is that we have realised that there is a problem, but how to go about it is where we have a challenge. You can’t be making a bill concerning doctors and not calling the stakeholders together.”

He said the research for the bill was abysmal and that the government excluded stakeholders in the medical sector from the process.

“We shouldn’t discuss such bills; we must go back to all the committees and policies set up and see how far we can’t implement those policies.

“NARD resists this bill; we are not accepting it, and we don’t even consider it a thoroughly researched bill,” he said.

Also, the vice president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Daniel Olarewaju, who also spoke during the Twitter Space, described the bill as oppressive and anti-people.

He classified the bill as “burning a house down to exterminate rodents”.

He noted that the bill is wrong and discriminatory and “should never be allowed to see the light.”

“They know the root causes of brain drain, and you are going around trying to pass a bill to stop doctors from leaving the country.

“Before passing such a stifling and repressive bill, you must address the cause of the mass exodus of Nigerians, not just doctors, from the country.

“You need to research and know why doctors are leaving the country in large numbers,” he said.

Author profile
Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Why herdsmen invaded Benue communities after general elections – Govt

BENUE State Government has given a two-week ultimatum to herdsmen who invaded rural communities...
News

Nigeria’s health care sector needs urgent restructuring – NMA

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called...
Banking and Finance

DMO reopens four FGN bonds at N360bn targeted at budget financing

THE Debt Management Office (DMO) said it has reopened for subscription four FGN bonds...
Health and Environment

Nigeria’s inclusion on UK red list won’t stop doctors from migrating – NARD

THE Vice President of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) Dr Nnamdi Nd-Ezuma...
Health

Diasporan doctors warn against anti-migration bill

DOCTORS in the Diaspora have warned the Nigerian government against its bill to stop...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
DMO reopens four FGN bonds at N360bn targeted at budget financing
Next article
Nigeria’s health care sector needs urgent restructuring – NMA

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.