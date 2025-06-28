APC announces Ganduje’s resignation, names Dalori acting chairman

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced the resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the Party.

His resignation, effective immediately, was announced in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday.

According to the statement, the resignation was to enable Ganduje to attend to urgent and important personal matters.

Following the sudden resignation of Ganduje, Ali Bukar Dalori from Borno State, North Central, has been directed to immediately assume the role of acting national chairman.

Dalori was also asked to urgently convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to formally address the leadership vacancy.

In the statement released Friday night, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Morka, announced that Ganduje tendered his resignation to focus on “urgent and important personal matters.”

“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dr. Ganduje expressed his gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity to serve the party at the highest level,” the statement read.

Morka said the confidence reposed in Ganduje by the NEC and National Caucus during their February 2025 meetings stands as a testament to his performance.

Morka assured party members that the APC remains focused on delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Ganduje, on Friday, June 27, resigned as the National Chairman of the ruling APC in a letter, citing health concerns as the reason for his decision.

Although the circumstances surrounding his resignation remain unclear, some sources have attributed it to health reasons, while some believe it is a political strategy towards the 2027 general election.

The new acting chairman, Dalori, hails from Borno, the same state as Vice President Kashim Shettima, who has recently been embroiled in controversy over speculation about his potential replacement as running mate in the 2027 election by the president.