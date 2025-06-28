back to top

APC announces Ganduje’s resignation, names Dalori acting chairman

Reading time: 1 mins
News
APC Announces Ganduje's Resignation, Names Dalori Acting Chairman
Former chairman of APC Umar Ganduje and Acting National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced the resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the Party.

His resignation, effective immediately, was announced in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday.

According to the statement, the resignation was to enable Ganduje to attend to urgent and important personal matters.

Following the sudden resignation of Ganduje, Ali Bukar Dalori from Borno State, North Central, has been directed to immediately assume the role of acting national chairman.

Dalori was also asked to urgently convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to formally address the leadership vacancy.

In the statement released Friday night, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Morka, announced that Ganduje tendered his resignation to focus on “urgent and important personal matters.”

“In his letter of resignation addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dr. Ganduje expressed his gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity to serve the party at the highest level,” the statement read.

Morka said the confidence reposed in Ganduje by the NEC and National Caucus during their February 2025 meetings stands as a testament to his performance.


     

     

    Morka assured party members that the APC remains focused on delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu’s leadership.

    Ganduje, on Friday, June 27, resigned as the National Chairman of the ruling APC in a letter, citing health concerns as the reason for his decision.

    Read Also:

    APC Tackles FG Over Nigeria’s Rebased GDP
     APC will deal with Tinubu over outburst against Buhari, says Adamu
     Osinbajo, Sultan, Ganduje ‘Save’ Emir Sanusi
    PDP Asks Speaker Tambuwal To Resign

    Although the circumstances surrounding his resignation remain unclear, some sources have attributed it to health reasons, while some believe it is a political strategy towards the 2027 general election.

    The new acting chairman, Dalori, hails from Borno, the same state as Vice President Kashim Shettima, who has recently been embroiled in controversy over speculation about his potential replacement as running mate in the 2027 election by the president.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement