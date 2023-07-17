APC: Kyari emerges acting chairman as leadership crisis rocks party

THE Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, has assumed the position of acting National Chairman of the party.

The development comes amid yet to be confirmed reports that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned his position.

The party has been rocked by a leadership crisis as Adamu and the National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, who was also reported to have resigned, have not confirmed the development.

According to the party’s constitution, when a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the corresponding zone assumes the role in an acting capacity.

Kyari led a group of members from the National Working Committee (NWC) into a meeting at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja amid heightened security, on Monday, July 17.

Those who accompanied Kyari into the meeting include the Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha, National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa, National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaacs Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman (South-East) Ejoroma Arodiogu, and Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter.

Born on January 15, 1960, in Borno State, Kyari is the son of the late Brigadier Abba Kyari, a former military administrator of the defunct North Central from 1967 to 1975.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1986 from the University of Tennessee Martin, in the United States, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, in 1989.

Kyari’s political journey began in 1998 when he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives under the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

Subsequently, he served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, representing the defunct All Peoples Party (APP). He also held the position of Commissioner in Borno State from 2003 to 2005 and 2007 to 2011.

In 2015, Kyari was elected as a Senator representing Borno North on the APC platform, and he was re-elected in 2019. In 2022, he assumed the role of Deputy National Chairman before being appointed as the acting National Chairman.

APC yet confirm Adamu’s resignation

While there have been reports about Abdullahi Adamu’s alleged resignation, the party’s spokesperson, Felix Morka, has not confirmed this.

However, several newspapers have cited reasons for Adamu’s resignation, including funds misappropriation and a cold war between him and President Bola Tinubu, who chairs the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

TheCable reported that a vote of no confidence was expected to be passed against Adamu and the party’s Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, by NWC members today, Monday, July 17.

There are also reports that Adamu and Omisore would be sacked by the Tinubu-led NEC at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 19. The reported mismanagement of the N32 billion raised from the sale of forms for the 2023 general election was cited as one of the reasons for Adamu’s troubles.

According to TheCable, only N7 billion remains in the party’s account, raising concerns about the alleged misappropriation of funds. Additionally, the newspaper reported that the zonal, state, and ward levels of the party were not aware of the proceeds from the form sales, which were supposed to be shared among them.

It was also gathered Adamu’s bid to seek refuge with the party’s state chairmen failed.

“By the APC constitution, the proceeds were supposed to be shared with the zonal, state and ward levels of the party, and they were not in the know. So there was no way they were going to support him.”

He was said to have been advised by the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, to resign following the development.

Premium Times reported that Adamu submitted his resignation to the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday night.

Adamu in March 2022 emerged APC chairman by consensus following his endorsement by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before the presidential primaries of the APC, he declared former Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party, a move seen as a bid to stop Tinubu, the eventual winner of the primary election.

Adamu’s squabble with Tinubu did not stop after the swearing in of the later as president. He recently opposed the list of the principal officers of the party announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, as endorsed by Tinubu.

Adamu refuses to comment on resignation reports

Daily Trust reported that when contacted on Monday, July 17, Adamu said he would not comment on the matter until Tinubu returns from the African Union (AU) meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. Tinubu travelled for the meeting on Saturday and is expected back later on Monday.

“I won’t talk about the issue because the President is away,” Adamu said when contacted on the phone.

Omisore has not resigned – Lawyer

Meanwhile, Omisore’s lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has debunked reports of the resignation of the APC secretary.

Ajulo stated that it was unlikely for both Adamu and Omisore to vacate their offices simultaneously, describing the resignation rumors surrounding Omisore as baseless and unfounded.

He confirmed that Omisore would attend the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled for that day.

Ajule told newsmen that any decision to resign would be a personal one and not a result of external pressure, stating that Omisore was proud of Tinubu’s government and the confidence the President has in the party.

He further highlighted Omisore’s commitment to stabilising the political space and ensuring the satisfaction of those who contributed to Tinubu’s emergence as President.

“Why must he resign? He is the National Secretary of the winning party that has just ushered in the new government of President Bola Tinubu.

“He is proud of what the President is doing and the party enjoys the confidence of the President, vice versa

“What he is doing now is to stabilise the political space and ensure that those who worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people are happy with the government,” Ajulo said.