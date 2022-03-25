APC national convention: Police divert traffic on routes around Eagle Square

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the diversion of vehicular traffic on routes around the Eagles Square, venue of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is holding in Abuja on Saturday.

A statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson Josephine Adeh said the convention will witness a heavy influx of politicians from every part of the country and will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries.

The statement added, “In the light of the above, and in other to ensure maximum safety as well as the continuation of economic activities which largely depends on road traffic, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command after critically and considerably drafting an operational order to maximize the deployment of human and material resources for the success of the convention.

“We have deemed it fit to intimate members of the public about a few traffic diversions as follows:

1. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan by Court of Appeal

2. Behind Court of Appeal

3. Ecowas by Women Affairs

4. Finance junction

5. Behind Foreign Affairs

6. Kur Mohammed by National Mosque

7. Benue Plaza

8. Nitel Junction

9. Phase 3

10. NNPC Tower

11. Ceddi Plaza bridge

12. Gana by Transcorp

13. DSS Headquarters

14. Phase 1

15. NASS Junction

16. Bullet

17. Bayelsa House.”

According to the statement, the FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday urged members of the public to cooperate with the police as arrangements have been put in place to prevent traffic chaos in the city.