APC receives over 1,502 PDP supporters to its fold in Plateau

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) has received over 1,502 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold in the Pil Gani ward of the Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Langtang North, Barrister Zulfa Rimven, received the former PDP members on behalf of the party.

The leader of the defectors, Ringa Nanlok, said they were satisfied with the performances of the council chairman and the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, hence their defection.

Rimven, accompanied by the Commissioner for Housing, Brian Bintim Dadi and all the council’s APC aspirants for the 2023 elections, assured the decampees of justice and fairness.

The council boss described the event as a “harvest” of members, and expressed delight that most of the returnees were former leaders, ward excos and members of the PDP.

He told both old and new members of the ruling party to work together in peace and be law-abiding, and emphasised that they should abide by the party’s constitution.

Earlier, on March 15, 2022, hundreds of people, including two former transition committee chairpersons of the Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, had defected from the ruling APC in the state to the PDP.

Among those who defected at a rally, tagged the Great Movement, at Mabudu, Langtang South were Rims Nimchak and Nanzing Saure, alongside their supporters.

Political activities have heightened in Plateau State and across the nation following the release of the timetable for the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.