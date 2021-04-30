APC threatens to expose Mbaka over call for Buhari’s impeachment

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Ejike Mbaka over his recent call on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign due to the rise of insecurity in the country.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena also threatened to expose, the clergyman before the Vatican and the Pope if he does not desist from making a statement that could cause instability in the country.

Nabena said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

While making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calmed the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calmed the storm.

“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.”

He urged Father Mbaka to focus on his spiritual calling and stop acting like a politician, saying “it is better he leaves political message for politicians.”

He described Mbaka’s advice to President Buhari as ‘ungodly’ and warned to report him to the Vatican in Rome if he continues. “Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration,” Nabena said.

He advised Mbaka to emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and “other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day”.