APC to conduct direct primary for presidential ticket

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) members who obtained the presidential nomination forms for the 2027 election will participate in a direct primary, as the party has released guidelines for the exercise.

The party has also announced members of the presidential primary and appeal committees, as well as state coordinators for the exercise.

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the collated results from the 774 local government areas would be submitted to the presidential primary election committee in Abuja on May 24.

“The decisions were approved by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in accordance with the constitution of the party, the Electoral Act, and APC’s commitment to transparent and credible primary election process,” Morka said.

He said that the party named the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, as chairman of the presidential primary election committee, while other members of the committee include Ken Nnamani, Victor Ndoma-Egba, Yakubu Dogara, and Idris Wada.

Former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, will serve as the chairman of the presidential primary appeal committee. Other members are Samuel Piwuna, a former director at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.

According to Morka, the party remains committed to a transparent and credible primary election process, noting that the party would adopt the direct primary mode for the presidential election, allowing all registered party members to vote for their preferred candidates across the country’s 8,809 wards.

Morka said that under the arrangement, results from the 774 local government areas will be collated by designated officers, while state coordinators and collation officers will supervise the exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party further unveiled state coordinators and collation officers who are governors and political leaders drawn from all 36 states and the FCT for the exercise.

The APC primaries are part of preparations for the 2027 general election and have been ongoing across the country in recent weeks. The ruling party earlier released a timetable for the conduct of its primaries for various elective offices, including the House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, state assembly, and presidential contests.

The House of Representatives primary election, initially scheduled for May 15, was later shifted to May 16, while the Senate primary held on May 18 and the governorship primary on May 21. The presidential primary is scheduled for May 23.

The party had also fixed N100 million for the presidential nomination form and commenced the sale of forms in April as part of preparations for the primaries.

Earlier this month, the APC National Working Committee waived the screening requirement for Tinubu ahead of the primary, citing his previous screening before the 2022 APC presidential primaries and endorsements by party stakeholders.

A businessman from Edo State, Osifo Stanley, had purchased the presidential form hours after Tinubu got the form.