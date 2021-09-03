Appeal court confirms Ozigbo as PDP candidate for Anambra election

A three-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that an appeal filed by Ozigbo was valid.

The appeal had challenged the judgement of Awka High Court, which earlier declared Ugochukwu Uba as PDP candidate and barred Ozigbo from parading himself as the party’s candidate in the election.

But in its ruling, the appeal court set aside the lower court’s decision and declared it null and void.

The court also awarded N10 million litigation cost against Uba.

The ruling may see the listing of Ozigbo among candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had removed the party from the list due to different suits filed by Ozigbo and Uba at the different courts.

Vincent UFUOMA