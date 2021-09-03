24.4 C
Abuja

Appeal court confirms Ozigbo as PDP candidate for Anambra election

Featured News
Vincent UFUOMA
Valentine Ozigbo

Related

AN Abuja Court of Appeal has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

A three-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that an appeal filed by Ozigbo was valid.

The appeal had challenged the judgement of  Awka High Court, which earlier declared Ugochukwu Uba as PDP candidate and barred Ozigbo from parading himself as the party’s candidate in the election.

But in its ruling, the appeal court set aside the lower court’s decision and declared it null and void.

The court also awarded N10 million litigation cost against Uba.

The ruling may see the listing of Ozigbo among candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had removed the party from the list due to different suits filed by Ozigbo and Uba at the different courts.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

FCT residents struggle with high cost of accommodation

NIGERIA’S capital, Abuja, is the most developed city in the country with many empty...
Featured News

Appeal court confirms Ozigbo as PDP candidate for Anambra election

AN Abuja Court of Appeal has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the People’s Democratic Party...
Banking and Finance

More distress for Nigeria’s poor as naira hits new low

IT is more misery for poor Nigerians as naira hits a new low, crashing...
News

Court freezes N19bn assets belonging to convicted ex-banker Atuche

ASSETS worth N19.1 billion belonging to convicted Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB...
Featured News

Simvacy offers free mobile phone protection to journalists

SIMVACY, a mobile security company, is offering a free mobile phone protection privacy service...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMore distress for Nigeria’s poor as naira hits new low
Next articleFCT residents struggle with high cost of accommodation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.