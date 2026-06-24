Applications open for Harvard Radcliffe Institute fellowship

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Applications open for Harvard Radcliffe Institute fellowship
Harvard-radcliffe-institute-fellowship-programme-2022-23
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

APPLICATIONS are now open for the prestigious Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship Program 2027–2028, offering accomplished journalists, scholars, scientists, public intellectuals, writers, and artists an opportunity to pursue ambitious projects at Harvard University for a full academic year.

The fellowship is hosted by the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and supports innovative work that addresses pressing social, scientific, and policy challenges.

Each year, approximately 50 fellows are selected to join a multidisciplinary community of thinkers and creators. Fellows receive a stipend of $78,000, an additional $5,000 for project expenses, access to Harvard’s extensive research resources, office or studio space, and eligibility for relocation, housing, childcare, and healthcare support.

The fellowship welcomes applications from professionals across a wide range of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, journalism, nonfiction writing, creative arts, science, engineering, and mathematics. Applicants must meet discipline-specific eligibility requirements.

For journalism applicants, candidates must have at least five years of professional journalism experience. The programme is not intended for current students, and individuals enrolled in degree programmess are not eligible to apply.

Journalists must submit three substantive published works and may also include up to 15 minutes of audio or video journalism work.

Successful applicants will be notified of the outcome of their applications by March 2027.

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Application deadline is September 10, 2026 (Journalism and related fields) | October 1, 2026 (STEM fields). Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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