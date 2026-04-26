Army confirms corps member’s death during shootout with robbers in Abuja, orders probe

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Army confirms corps member's death during shootout with robbers in Abuja, orders probe
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Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Abdulsamad Jamiu, during a security operation in Dei-Dei, Abuja.

But its account of the incident differs from claims circulating on social media over how the corps member died.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 26, by Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade, Olawuyi Odunola, the Army said Jamiu died in the early hours of April 25, during an armed robbery incident at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei.

According to the statement, troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group were on routine night patrol when they responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area.

The Army said the troops came under gunfire from fleeing armed robbers upon arrival, leading to what it described as a “brief but intense exchange.”

It stated that the corps member was caught in the crossfire during the gun battle.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area. Upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange.

“In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he sadly succumbed to his injuries. This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade,” the statement said.

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The Army added that preliminary information indicated the situation was “fluid and highly volatile” as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents of the community.

However, social media accounts of the incident presented a different version, alleging that the deceased, identified online as Samad, was mistakenly shot by soldiers inside his room at Shagari Quarters, Dei-Dei.

Several posts claimed Army officers shot the corps member in his apartment and later described it as a mistake.

One viral post read, “Until his untimely death, he was a serving NYSC corps member. In his own room at Shagari Quarters, Deidei, Abuja, officers from the Nigerian Army shot and blew his head claiming it was a mistake.”

Military orders probe

Meanwhile, the Guards Brigade said it had commenced a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Army said the remains of the deceased had been handed over to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital.

“The Brigade has since initiated a thorough investigation to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. We remain committed to transparency and accountability and findings will be made available in due course.
“The remains of the deceased have been respectfully handed over to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital,” the statement added.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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