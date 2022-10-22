Army rescues two Chibok girls in Borno

THE Nigerian Army has, on separate occasions, rescued two Chibok girls in Borno.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Christopher Musa, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in the state’s capital.

One of the abductees, Yana Pogu, was rescued with her children, who were four in number, in Mairari village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA), by men of the 21 Armoured Brigade during a clearance patrol. The other, Rejoice Sanki, is also now a mother of two.

“In the same vein, on October 2, Rejoice Sanki, who is number 70 on the list of Chibok girls, was rescued with her two children by troops of 222 batallion in Kawuri area,” Musa said.

He said the abductees would be handed over to the state government after medical examination.

On April 14, 2014, members of the Boko Haram Islamic terrorist group abducted 276 students from their school hostels.

About 57 of the abductees escaped immediately by jumping off the trucks, and 82 others were released by the terrorists in exchange for some detained Boko Haram members.

- Advertisement -

Till date, about 96 abductees are yet unaccounted for.

Musa also announced that more terrorists were surrendering to the military, and a new facility was being constructed to accommodate them.

He assured residents that the facility would be in a safe area and secured by the military.

“We assure you that it is going to be safe. We are ready to provide the necessary support. All measures have been considered before the place was selected,” he said.