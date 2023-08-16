Asake, Rema, others to perform at 2023 Headies 

Itoro ETUKUDO
ON Tuesday, August 15, Nigeria’s highly esteemed musical awards, The Headies unveiled the list of artistes to perform at the event.

The list includes several nominees from the 2023 edition, including internationally recognized Afrobeat artistes Rema and Asake, both of whom have received multiple nominations across various categories.

The performance lineup also includes Fireboy, who is a multi-Headies winner, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Seyi Vibez, Wande Coal, KCee, Oxlade, as well as Next Rated nominees Victony and Spyro, along with Blaqbonez.

As reported by The ICIR in July, the academy unveiled the list of nominated artistes for the 16th award edition. The lineup also encompassed a distinct category aimed at recognizing international artistes who have made a lasting mark on the Nigerian music scene.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 3, the 2023 edition of the Headies awards will take place at the Cobbs Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 

