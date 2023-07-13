23.1 C
16th Headies: Burna Boy leads nominees list

NOMINATIONS for the 16th edition of Nigeria’s highly esteemed musical awards, The Headies, were unveiled on Wednesday, July 13.

Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu widely known as Burna Boy emerges as the frontrunner with an impressive 11 nominations.

He is also a strong contender for the prestigious Album of the Year category, where he faces competition from Davido, Rema, Asake, Omah Lay, and Victony.

The Headies awards made its debut in 2006 and has since played a significant role in promoting Nigerian music and acknowledging the talents of artistes within the industry.

The event has been instrumental in elevating the profiles of numerous musicians and has contributed significantly to the overall growth of the Nigerian music.

Additionally, this year’s edition of the award is set to acknowledge international artistes who have left a lasting impact on the Nigerian music industry, including Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Toliver and Ed Sheeran, all nominated for the 2023 International Artiste of the Year.

Full list of nominees 

Best Recording Of The Year

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“Soweto” – Victony and Tempoe

“I’m a Mess” – Omah Lay

“Ku lo sa” –  Oxlade

“Stand Strong” – Davido

“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems

Producer Of The Year

Magicstickz – “Sungba Remix”

Pheelz – “Electricity”

Andrevibez & London – “Calm Down”

Tempoe – “Soweto”

Kel-P – “Kpe Paso”

Rexxie – “Abracadabra”

Songwriter Of The Year

“Loyal” – Simi

“I’m a Mess” – Omah Lay

“Lift Me Up” – Tems

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“In My Mind” – BNXN

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan

Best R&B Single

“For My Hand” – Burna Boy ft ED Sheeran

“Mmadu” – CKay

“Just 4 u” – Dami Oniru

“Red Wine” – Preye

“Hard to Find” – Chike ft Flavour

“Loyal” – Simi ft Fave

Best Rap Single

“Hustle” – Reminisce ft BNXN

“Big Energy” – Ladi Poe

“Back in Uni” – Blaq Bonez

“Bando Diaries” – Psycho YP ft Odumodublvck

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck

“My Bro” – Jeriq the Hussla ft Phyno

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“Loyal” – Simi

“In Between” – Waje

“Memories” – Niniola

“Adua Remix” – Liya

“Red Wine” – Preye Itams

“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“KU LO SA” Oxlade

“My Only Baby” Ric Hassani

“Love Don’t Cost a Dime” Magixx

“Spell Remix” Chike

“Reckless” Praiz

“Kpe Paso” Wande Coal

Best Alternative Song

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan

“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino

“The Traveller” – Basketmouth and The Cavemen

“In a Loop” By BOJ – Mellissa

“Game Changer” – Flavour

“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar

Best Music Video

“Back in Uni” –Blaqbonez Perliks

“PBUY” By TG Omori

“Spell (Remix)” –  Director Pink

“Common Person” – Director K

“Bandana” by TG Omori

“Calm Down (Remix)” – Director K

Best Collaboration

Asaka FT. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”

Bnxn ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibes – “Gwagwalada”

Pheelz ft Bnxn – “Finesse”

Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”

Pheelz ft Davido– “Electricity”

Wande Coal ft. Olamide– “Kpe Paso”

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”

Asake – “Joha”

Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”

Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”

Mohbad – “Peace”

Afrobeats Single Of The Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz ft Bnxn

“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro

“Asiwaju” – Ruger

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – “Asiwaju”

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”

Ayra Star – “Rush”

Asake – “Terminator”

Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”

Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”

Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”

Best West African Artiste Of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

Best North African Artiste Of The Year

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Wegz – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Soolking – Algeria

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C – South Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

Focalistic – South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Best Central African Artiste Of The Year

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic Of Congo

Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic Of Congo

Matias Damasio – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Libianca – Cameroon

Best R&B Album

Home – Johnny Drille

The Brother’s Keeper – Chike

Reckless – Praiz

Waje 2.0 – Waje

Matter Of Time – Dami Oniru

To Be Honest (Tbh) – Simi

Best Alternative Album

Horoscopes – Basketmouth

Gbagada Express – Boj

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors – Obongjayar

Subaru Boys: Final Heaven – Cruel Santino

Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable – Somadina

Native World – Native Sound System

Best Rap Album

Fly Talk Only – Payper Corleone

Palmwine Music Vol 3 – Show Dem Camp

Young Preacher – Blaqbonez

Ypszn3 – Psychoyp

Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me – Vector

Billion Dollar Dream – Jeriq

Album Of The Year

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake

Rave And Roses – Rema

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Outlaw – Victony

Timeless – Davido

Song Of The Year

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Next Rated

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck

Bloody Civilian

Bayyani

Guchi

Eltee Skillz

Khaid

African Artiste Of The Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – “Clowns”

Vector – “Clowns”

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”

Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”

A-Q – “Family First”

Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”

International Artiste Recognition

Sean ‘love’ Combs

Hall Of Fame

Youssou N’dour

Best Inspirational Single

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo

“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

International Artist Of The Year

Drake

    Future

    Selena Gomez

    Don Toliver

    Ed Sheeran

