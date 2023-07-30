24.8 C
Abuja
Fans hail Wizkid’s performance at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Itoro ETUKUDO
FANS and followers of afrobeats star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun widely known as Wizkid have taken to social media to shower praises following his performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Wizkid made history on Saturday, July 29, as the first African artiste to hold a concert at the 60,000-capacity stadium.

With his hit song ‘Reckless’ from his album ‘Made in Lagos,’ he made a grand entrance that sparked excitement among the audience as he took the stage at the More Love Less Ego concert. He followed it up with a series of performances, including a rendition of ‘Ayo’ from his album ‘Superstar.’

Additionally, the event featured music performances by the highlife band The Cavemen and Nigerian afrobeat artist Wande Coal.

Fan’s reactions 

Reacting to this, a media personality, Rinu Oduala in a tweet expressed excitement urging Nigerians to celebrate Wizkid.

“When you see your fellow Nigerian doing iconic things, stop hating!Celebrate greatness! 🦅#WizkidxTottehamStadium”, she tweeted.

Other individuals, expressed excitement for the artiste, celebrating him on Twitter.

“Best concert I have ever attended. We had so much fun..  Beatiful staging, presence, band (cavemen) OMG the audience🔥filled to the brim. It was spectacular . Thank you Wizkid for a classy night & great performance” – @janetbrownie1

“Big Wiz has always been the blueprint for all afrobeats artist from day one 🐐🦅 #WizkidxTottehamStadium” – @Darknighthood1

“I can’t even post most videos because i was screaming in all of them 😭😭. Best concert i have ever been to for real 🔥❤️” – @cruisewithmee

    “See as Wizkid show clean workings.. No explanations…just evidences 🦅❤️“ – @TheMahleek

    Growth of Afrobeats

    In recent years, the Nigerian music industry has gained global recognition with Afrobeat leading the way. This has opened doors to international collaborations, award nominations and wins, chart-topping hits and performances on major stages worldwide.

    In 2020, the UK’s Official Charts Company introduced Britain’s inaugural Afrobeats singles charts, showcasing Nigerian artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Mr Eazi, Tekno, among others.

    Like Wizkid’s achievement, The ICIR reported Burna Boy’s milestone as the first African artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity London stadium in the United Kingdom (UK) for a concert.

