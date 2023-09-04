Headies 2023: I am here to support our institutions – Rema [ + winners full list]

DIVINE Ikubor, known as Rema, clinched three awards at the just concluded Headies Awards held on Sunday, September 3.
Rema won the Best Male Artiste, Digital Artiste of the Year and African Artiste of the Year awards.
In his speech, the event’s highlight, Rema emphasised the importance of supporting the Nigerian music industry.
He also urged Nigerian artists to protect the “institutions” that propel them to global recognition.
“It is important to let everyone know I am not here because of the award. I am here because it is important to support our institutions.
“When I say institutions, I mean you know the body that supports you to have these major successes, the media houses, the awards.
“I feel like we are in a very sensitive period that if we do not give attention to our institutions, with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have this chance again,” he said.
The 16th edition of Africa’s most prestigious music award show, The Headies, was held at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, for the second time in a row.
Hosted by Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J, this year’s edition, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance”, had top artists from all around Africa come together to be celebrated.
Despite being the artiste with the highest nominations, Burna Boy received two awards, including Best R&B Single and Afrobeat Song of the Year.
Similarly, Asake won the Next Rated Artiste and Album of the Year award.
Full list of winners
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Soweto” – Victony and Tempoe – WINNER
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Rexxie – “Abracadabra” -WINNER
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
“Loyal” – Simi – WINNER
Best R&B Single
“For My Hand” – Burna Boy ft ED Sheeran – WINNER
Best Rap Single
“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck – WINNER
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
“In Between” – Waje – WINNER
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
“Kpe Paso” Wande Coal – WINNER
Best Alternative Song
“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan – WINNER
Best Music Video
“Calm Down (Remix)” – Director K – WINNER
Best Collaboration
Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix” – WINNER
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)” -WINNER
Afrobeats Single Of The Year
“Last Last” – Burna Boy – WINNER
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
Victony– “Soweto” – WINNER
Best West African Artiste Of The Year
Black Sherif (Ghana) – WINNER
Best East African Artiste Of The Year
Diamond Platinumz – WINNER
Best North African Artiste Of The Year
El Grande Toto – Morocco – WINNER
Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year
Focalistic – South Africa – WINNER
Best Central African Artiste Of The Year
Libianca – Cameroon – WINNER
Best R&B Album
The Brother’s Keeper – Chike – WINNER
Best Alternative Album
Gbagada Express – Boj – WINNER
Best Rap Album
Young Preacher – Blaqbonez – WINNER
Album Of The Year
Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake – WINNER
Song Of The Year
“Last Last” – Burna Boy – WINNER
Best Female Artiste
Ayra Starr – WINNER
Best Male Artiste
Rema – WINNER
Next Rated
Asake – WINNER
Rookie of the Year
Odumodu Blvck – WINNER
African Artiste Of The Year
Rema (Nigeria) – WINNER
Lyricist On The Roll
Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only” – WINNER
International Artiste Recognition
Sean ‘love’ Combs
Hall Of Fame
Youssou N’dour
Best Inspirational Single
“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo – WINNER
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Rema -WINNER
Special Recognition
Sound Sultan
International Artist Of The Year
Selena Gomez – WINNER