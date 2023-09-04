Headies 2023: I am here to support our institutions – Rema [ + winners full list]

DIVINE Ikubor, known as Rema, clinched three awards at the just concluded Headies Awards held on Sunday, September 3.

Rema won the Best Male Artiste, Digital Artiste of the Year and African Artiste of the Year awards.

In his speech, the event’s highlight, Rema emphasised the importance of supporting the Nigerian music industry.

He also urged Nigerian artists to protect the “institutions” that propel them to global recognition.

“It is important to let everyone know I am not here because of the award. I am here because it is important to support our institutions.

“When I say institutions, I mean you know the body that supports you to have these major successes, the media houses, the awards.

“I feel like we are in a very sensitive period that if we do not give attention to our institutions, with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have this chance again,” he said.

The 16th edition of Africa’s most prestigious music award show, The Headies, was held at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, for the second time in a row.

Hosted by Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J, this year’s edition, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance”, had top artists from all around Africa come together to be celebrated.

Despite being the artiste with the highest nominations, Burna Boy received two awards, including Best R&B Single and Afrobeat Song of the Year.

Similarly, Asake won the Next Rated Artiste and Album of the Year award.

Full list of winners

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Soweto” – Victony and Tempoe – WINNER

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Rexxie – “Abracadabra” -WINNER

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

“Loyal” – Simi – WINNER

Best R&B Single

“For My Hand” – Burna Boy ft ED Sheeran – WINNER

Best Rap Single

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck – WINNER

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“In Between” – Waje – WINNER

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“Kpe Paso” Wande Coal – WINNER

Best Alternative Song

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan – WINNER

Best Music Video

“Calm Down (Remix)” – Director K – WINNER

Best Collaboration

Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix” – WINNER

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)” -WINNER

Afrobeats Single Of The Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy – WINNER

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Victony– “Soweto” – WINNER

Best West African Artiste Of The Year

Black Sherif (Ghana) – WINNER

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Diamond Platinumz – WINNER

Best North African Artiste Of The Year

El Grande Toto – Morocco – WINNER

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

Focalistic – South Africa – WINNER

Best Central African Artiste Of The Year

Libianca – Cameroon – WINNER

Best R&B Album

The Brother’s Keeper – Chike – WINNER

Best Alternative Album

Gbagada Express – Boj – WINNER

Best Rap Album

Young Preacher – Blaqbonez – WINNER

Album Of The Year

Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake – WINNER

Song Of The Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy – WINNER

Best Female Artiste

Ayra Starr – WINNER

Best Male Artiste

Rema – WINNER

Next Rated

Asake – WINNER

Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck – WINNER

African Artiste Of The Year

Rema (Nigeria) – WINNER

Lyricist On The Roll

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only” – WINNER

International Artiste Recognition

Sean ‘love’ Combs

Hall Of Fame

Youssou N’dour

Best Inspirational Single

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo – WINNER

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Rema -WINNER

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

International Artist Of The Year

Selena Gomez – WINNER