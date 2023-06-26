23.1 C
Abuja
2023 BET Awards: Davido thrills audience as Burna Boy, Tems emerge winners

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

NIGERIAN superstars Burna Boy and Tems emerged winners in the Best International Act and Best Collaboration categories, respectively, at the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The award show was held at the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, June 25.

Burna Boy was honoured as the Best International Act, while Tems bagged the prize for Best Collaboration for her contribution in Future’s ‘Wait for U’. The wins recorded by the two musicians continued to showcase the immense talent and global impact of Nigerian artists on the international stage.

In a similar vein, the Nigerian sensation Davido took to the stage during the event, captivating the audience with his electrifying performance of the chart-topping single ‘Unavailable’ from his latest album, ‘Timeless’.

Davido performing at the BET 2023. Source: Instagram
Davido performing at the BET 2023. Source: Instagram

Notably, this marked the second consecutive year that an Afrobeats artist graced the main event, following Fireboy’s remarkable performance last year.

This year’s event was organised in honour of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The occasion witnessed performances by renowned rap icons including KRS-1, Big Daddy, Fat Joe among others.

Meanwhile, The ICIR had reported that Wizkid, Asake and Ayra Starr were among the nominees for the awards in diverse categories. Their nominations further highlighted the widespread recognition and impact of their respective contributions to the music industry.

Full list of winners

Album of the Year

Winner: 

Renaissance, Beyoncé and SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Winner: 

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Winner: 

Chris Brown and Usher

Best Group

Winner: 

Drake & 21 Savage

Best Collaboration

Winner:

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist   

Winner: 

Latto

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Winner: 

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

Winner: 

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Video Director of the Year

Winner:

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Winner: 

Coco Jones

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Winner:

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award

Winner: 

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best International Act

Winner:

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Winner: 

Libianca (Cameroon)

BET Her

Winner:

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best Movie

Winner:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Actor

Winner:

Damson Idris

Best Actress

Winner:

Angela Bassett

Youngstars Award

Winner:

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Winner:

    Angel Reese

    Sportsman of the Year Award

    Winner: 

    Jalen Hurts

    Itoro ETUKUDO

