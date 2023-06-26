2023 BET Awards: Davido thrills audience as Burna Boy, Tems emerge winners

NIGERIAN superstars Burna Boy and Tems emerged winners in the Best International Act and Best Collaboration categories, respectively, at the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.
The award show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, June 25.
Burna Boy was honoured as the Best International Act, while Tems bagged the prize for Best Collaboration for her contribution in Future’s ‘Wait for U’. The wins recorded by the two musicians continued to showcase the immense talent and global impact of Nigerian artists on the international stage.
In a similar vein, the Nigerian sensation Davido took to the stage during the event, captivating the audience with his electrifying performance of the chart-topping single ‘Unavailable’ from his latest album, ‘Timeless’.
Notably, this marked the second consecutive year that an Afrobeats artist graced the main event, following Fireboy’s remarkable performance last year.
This year’s event was organised in honour of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The occasion witnessed performances by renowned rap icons including KRS-1, Big Daddy, Fat Joe among others.
Meanwhile, The ICIR had reported that Wizkid, Asake and Ayra Starr were among the nominees for the awards in diverse categories. Their nominations further highlighted the widespread recognition and impact of their respective contributions to the music industry.
Full list of winners
Album of the Year
Winner:
Renaissance, Beyoncé and SOS, SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Winner:
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Winner:
Chris Brown and Usher
Best Group
Winner:
Drake & 21 Savage
Best Collaboration
Winner:
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Winner:
Latto
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Winner:
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
Winner:
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Video Director of the Year
Winner:
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Winner:
Coco Jones
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Winner:
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Viewer’s Choice Award
Winner:
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Best International Act
Winner:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Winner:
Libianca (Cameroon)
BET Her
Winner:
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Best Movie
Winner:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Actor
Winner:
Damson Idris
Best Actress
Winner:
Angela Bassett
Youngstars Award
Winner:
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Winner:
Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year Award
Winner:
Jalen Hurts