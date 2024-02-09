Asake, Limoblaze bag 2024 MOBO awards

NIGERIAN music star Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, and Afro-gospel singer Samuel Onwubiko, also known as Limoblaze, both won the 2024 MOBO awards in different categories.

Asake clinched the award for Best African Act, while Limoblaze bagged the Best Gospel Act award.

The 26th edition of the MOBO awards was held at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, February 7. This award celebrates black artistes in hip hop, jazz, gospel, R&B, African music, and reggae, among other genres of music.

Asake won the award over other Nigerian artistes nominated in the category, including Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.

Tyla, the recent South African Grammy winner, and Cameroonian singer Libianca also competed in that category.

Nigerian artistes who have previously won MOBO awards are 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Similarly, British-Nigerian rapper Tunde won the Best New Artiste award.

Below is the full list of winners

Best Male Act: Central Cee

Best Female Act: Raye

Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back In Style

Song of the Year: Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter

Best Newcomer: Tunde

Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Best RnB/ Soul Act: Sault

Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz

Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone

Best Drill Act: K-Trap

Best International Act: Drake & 21 Savage

Best Performance in a TV Show/ Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best Media Personality: ShxtsNGigs

Best African Music Act: Asake

Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant

Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred

Best Electronic/ Dance Act: Shygirl

Best Producer: Inflo

Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze

Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul

Impact Award: Sugababes

Paving the way Award: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Pioneer Award: Ghetts