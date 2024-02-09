Asake, Limoblaze bag 2024 MOBO awards

Reading time: 1 mins
Entertainment
Limoblaze and Asake
Limoblaze and Asake
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

NIGERIAN music star Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, and Afro-gospel singer Samuel Onwubiko, also known as Limoblaze, both won the 2024 MOBO awards in different categories.

Asake clinched the award for Best African Act, while Limoblaze bagged the Best Gospel Act award.

The 26th edition of the MOBO awards was held at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, February 7. This award celebrates black artistes in hip hop, jazz, gospel, R&B, African music, and reggae, among other genres of music.

Asake won the award over other Nigerian artistes nominated in the category, including Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.

Tyla, the recent South African Grammy winner, and Cameroonian singer Libianca also competed in that category.

Nigerian artistes who have previously won MOBO awards are 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Similarly, British-Nigerian rapper Tunde won the Best New Artiste award.

Below is the full list of winners

Best Male Act: Central Cee

Best Female Act: Raye

Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back In Style

Song of the Year: Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter

Best Newcomer: Tunde

Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Best RnB/ Soul Act: Sault

Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz

Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone

Best Drill Act: K-Trap

Best International Act: Drake & 21 Savage

Best Performance in a TV Show/ Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best Media Personality: ShxtsNGigs

Best African Music Act: Asake

Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant

Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred

Best Electronic/ Dance Act: Shygirl

Best Producer: Inflo

Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze


    Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul

    Impact Award: Sugababes

    Paving the way Award: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

    Pioneer Award: Ghetts

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    PPDC

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.