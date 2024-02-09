Asake, Limoblaze bag 2024 MOBO awards

NIGERIAN music star Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, and Afro-gospel singer Samuel Onwubiko, also known as Limoblaze, both won the 2024 MOBO awards in different categories.
Asake clinched the award for Best African Act, while Limoblaze bagged the Best Gospel Act award.
The 26th edition of the MOBO awards was held at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, February 7. This award celebrates black artistes in hip hop, jazz, gospel, R&B, African music, and reggae, among other genres of music.
Asake won the award over other Nigerian artistes nominated in the category, including Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.
Tyla, the recent South African Grammy winner, and Cameroonian singer Libianca also competed in that category.
Nigerian artistes who have previously won MOBO awards are 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Similarly, British-Nigerian rapper Tunde won the Best New Artiste award.
Below is the full list of winners
Best Male Act: Central Cee
Best Female Act: Raye
Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back In Style
Song of the Year: Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter
Best Newcomer: Tunde
Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Best RnB/ Soul Act: Sault
Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz
Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone
Best Drill Act: K-Trap
Best International Act: Drake & 21 Savage
Best Performance in a TV Show/ Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Best Media Personality: ShxtsNGigs
Best African Music Act: Asake
Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant
Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective
Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred
Best Electronic/ Dance Act: Shygirl
Best Producer: Inflo
Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze
Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul
Impact Award: Sugababes
Paving the way Award: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Pioneer Award: Ghetts