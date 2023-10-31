‘I’m grateful for this opportunity’, Rema says after Ballon d’Or performance

Entertainment
Rema
Rema
DIVINE Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has expressed delight over his performance at the 67th Ballon d’Or held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 30.

Rema, via his official Instagram said “Afrobeat in Ballon d’Or, I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Glory to the Most High for the grace 🤲🏽❤️”

The global artiste, who is taking Afrobeat to new heights while also breaking new ground for himself and the Nigerian music industry, performed his hit song, ‘Calm Down,’ becoming the first Nigerian artiste to sing at the Ballon d’Or.

He recently released his highly anticipated EP titled, ‘Ravage’ which features five new tracks: ‘Trouble Maker’, ‘DND,’, ‘Smooth Criminal’, ‘Don’t Leave’ and ‘Red Potion’.

Rema made history in 2023 and won numerous awards including the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) where his song ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez won the award for the ‘Best Afrobeats’ among other prestigious awards.

Ballon d’Or which is regarded as one of football’s most prestigious and valuable individual award is an annual award presented by French news magazine.

With Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or for the eighth time, Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen finished eighth, making him the first and highest-ranking Nigerian on the list.

