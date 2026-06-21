SERAP gives N’Assembly 7 days to refund N110bn vehicle allowance

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to refund N110 billion vehicle procurement and support allowances given to lawmakers to the nation’s treasury following a Federal High Court judgment declaring the scheme unlawful.

SERAP stated this in a statement urging the National Assembly to ensure that all senators and members of the House of Representatives return “every kobo received under the controversial scheme.”

“We urged Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and the National Assembly to immediately establish effective mechanisms to ensure that all future procurements and expenditure of public funds comply strictly with due process requirements and are guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and value for money,” the statement read.

The ICIR reported that a landmark judgment delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1606/2023 held that the expenditure violated Nigeria’s procurement laws, constitutional provisions, and public trust.

According to the judgment, the National Assembly spent N40 billion to procure 465 vehicles for lawmakers, and approved an additional N70 billion support allowances for newly elected members without complying with statutory procurement requirements.

Describing the court’s decision as a watershed moment for accountability in public finance, SERAP argued that the ruling leaves no room for lawmakers to retain benefits obtained through what the court declared unlawful spending.

“Flowing from Justice Bogoro’s judgment, there must be consequences and full restitution for the lawmakers’ failure to comply with their constitutional and statutory obligations, particularly in relation to the unlawful expenditure of the N110 billion, as found by the Court,” the statement added.

The accountability organisation warned that allowing legislators to retain vehicles, allowances or any benefits arising from the transaction would amount to endorsing impunity and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

It maintained that public officials should not be permitted to profit from actions that have been judicially declared unconstitutional, calling for sweeping reforms in the National Assembly’s budgeting and procurement processes.

“Restitution is necessary to uphold the rule of law, restore public trust, and ensure accountability for violations of constitutional and statutory duties,” it stated.

The organisation urged Akpabio, Abbas and the leadership of both chambers to institutionalise public hearings on the National Assembly’s budget during every budget cycle and insisted on the proactive publication of detailed budgetary allocations and expenditure records to enable greater public scrutiny and participation.

The demands come amid growing calls for transparency over the National Assembly’s finances and renewed public debate about the cost of governance, with advocates arguing that compliance with procurement laws is essential to restoring confidence in public institutions and ensuring accountability in the management of taxpayers’ funds.