Police recover lifeless twins from drain in Onitsha, detain suspects 

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Police recover lifeless twins from drain in Onitsha, detain suspects 
File picture of police officers on duty used to illustrate the report.
News Agency
News Agency

THE Anambra Police Command has recovered the lifeless bodies of a set of twins inside a drain in Okpoko, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

Orutugu stated: “The police operatives attached to Okpoko Divisional Police Station, in the early hours of June 21, 2026, received the information about the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a set of twins abandoned in a drain along Cooperative Street, Nwokedi, Okpoko.

“Following the report, operatives immediately swung into action, secured the scene, gathered vital evidence, and commenced investigations. The preliminary investigation led to the identification and arrest of the biological parents of the infants, who are currently in police custody.”

He further stated that the suspects were assisting investigators in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

He condemned the act in strong terms, noting that every child deserves protection, care, and the opportunity to live.

“This discovery of lifeless bodies of twin infants in a drain at Okpoko is a disturbing case of man’s inhumanity to man and a gross violation of the sanctity of human life,” he stated.

The police chief gave assurance that anyone found culpable in the incident would face the full weight of the law.

He added that investigation into the matter was ongoing and further developments would be communicated to the public, in due course.

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Orutugu commended the operatives for their swift response and diligent investigative efforts that led to the arrest of the parents of the deceased babies soon after the incident was reported. (NAN)

News Agency

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