Lassa fever deaths rise to 214 as fatality rate reaches 25% – NCDC

LASSA fever has claimed 214 lives in Nigeria, with the case fatality rate climbing to 25.0 per cent.

This was contained in the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s (NCDC)

This, the agency said is up sharply from 18.9 per cent during the same period in 2025. It said that both suspected and confirmed cases have also increased compared to 2025.

“New confirmed cases held steady in week 23, matching the count from week 22. Infections were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi and Ebonyi.”

The NCDC explained that no new healthcare worker infections were reported during the week, adding that the outbreaks had spread across 23 states and 109 Local Government Areas since January 2026.

According to the organisation, five states account for 84 per cent of all confirmed cases.

“Ondo leads with 28 per cent, followed by Bauchi 25 per cent, Taraba 15 per cent, Edo 10 per cent, and Benue six per cent. The remaining 16 per cent of cases are spread across 18 other states with confirmed infections,” it said.

The Centre said young adults were most affected, and the predominant age group fell between 21-30 years, with cases ranging from one to 93 years and a median age of 30 years.

The National Lassa fever multi-partner – the multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) – have remained activated and has been supporting response activities at federal, state and LGA levels, noted the NCDC.

The ICIR reports that Lassa fever kills scores of Nigerians yearly, with the Nigerian government often appearing helpless to contain the crisis.

Between January and June 29, 2025, Nigeria recorded 790 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 148 deaths, according to a situation report by the (NCDC).