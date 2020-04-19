Anambra lock down killing: Group raises alarm over alleged plot by police to cover up

A Civil Society Organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) says the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Command are attempting to cover up facts and shield alleged killers of two persons while enforcing Covid-19 lock down in the state.



“In the case of Anambra, the difference we see is the apparent attempt by the Police Command to twist the facts, cover up and shield the police killers,” RULAAC alleged in a statement issued by Okechukwu Nwanguma, its Executive Director on Sunday.

According to Nwanguma, the organisation was making efforts to identify who among the police and eye witness was not telling the truth.

“We need to ascertain, between the Police and eye witnesses, who is lying, we have already called on the Governor of Anambra State to invoke his powers and set up an independent inquiry to go to the root of the matter to unravel the truth and recommend measures to ensure justice and a prevention of the repeat of that tragedy,” Nwanguma said.

He noted that during the previous week, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) raised concern about the numbers of killings by law enforcement agencies while enforcing the lock down order noting that killings by security operatives across the nation were more than deaths from the virus.

The RULAAC Executive Director warned that there could be break down of law and order considering cases of misconduct in Anambra, Abia, Osun states among others.

He, however, commended the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed for his prompt response against police misconduct.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for always rising to the occasion in promptly ordering the arrest of unruly officers and investigation of acts of brutality and misconduct,” he said.

He urged the IGP to set up monitoring process for men of the police force in the discharge of their enforcement duties during the lock down.

It would be recalled that two youths were on Tuesday shot dead at the New Tire Market Area of Nkpor, Anambra State by the policemen enforcing the restriction movement over the Coronavirus pandemic.

However angry residents of the area embarked on protest against the shooting to death of two youths by police over an argument.