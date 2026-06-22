AIJC opens entries for African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award

AFRICAN journalists and investigative journalists are invited to submit entries for the African Investigative Journalist of the Year (AIJY) Award, one of the continent’s leading honours recognising excellence in investigative journalism.

Organised by the Wits Centre for Journalism and the African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), with support from Absa Africa, the award celebrates outstanding investigative stories that uncover hidden truths, hold powerful individuals and institutions accountable, and serve the public interest.

The award is open to journalists or teams working across all media platforms, including print, broadcast, and digital media. Eligible entries must be investigative stories focused on Africa and published or broadcast in African media outlets during the qualifying period specified by the organisers.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of US$5,000. In addition, finalists will have their flights, accommodation, and conference fees covered to attend the African Investigative Journalism Conference, where the award ceremony takes place.

Entries will be assessed based on originality of the investigation and its revelations; quality, persistence, courage, and innovation demonstrated during the reporting process; and impact of the story and its contribution to public accountability and public interest.

Applicants are typically required to submit copies of the published or broadcast investigative work; a short biography and photograph of each entrant, and a publication or broadcaster logo.

Others are a brief motivation outlining the story’s background, impact, challenges, and investigative process, and additional materials, such as transcripts for broadcast entries, where applicable.

Interested journalists should review the official rules and submission guidelines before sending their entries through the designated application platform.

Applications are open to investigative journalists from across Africa who have produced impactful reporting that advances transparency, accountability, and public interest journalism.

The deadline for applications is July 10, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply here.