AIJC opens entries for African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award

Reading time: 1 mins
Media Opportunities
AIJC opens entries for African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award
African investigative journalist of the year
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

AFRICAN journalists and investigative journalists are invited to submit entries for the African Investigative Journalist of the Year (AIJY) Award, one of the continent’s leading honours recognising excellence in investigative journalism.

Organised by the Wits Centre for Journalism and the African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), with support from Absa Africa, the award celebrates outstanding investigative stories that uncover hidden truths, hold powerful individuals and institutions accountable, and serve the public interest.

The award is open to journalists or teams working across all media platforms, including print, broadcast, and digital media. Eligible entries must be investigative stories focused on Africa and published or broadcast in African media outlets during the qualifying period specified by the organisers.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of US$5,000. In addition, finalists will have their flights, accommodation, and conference fees covered to attend the African Investigative Journalism Conference, where the award ceremony takes place.

Entries will be assessed based on originality of the investigation and its revelations; quality, persistence, courage, and innovation demonstrated during the reporting process; and impact of the story and its contribution to public accountability and public interest.

Applicants are typically required to submit copies of the published or broadcast investigative work; a short biography and photograph of each entrant, and a publication or broadcaster logo.

Others are a brief motivation outlining the story’s background, impact, challenges, and investigative process, and additional materials, such as transcripts for broadcast entries, where applicable.

Interested journalists should review the official rules and submission guidelines before sending their entries through the designated application platform.

Applications are open to investigative journalists from across Africa who have produced impactful reporting that advances transparency, accountability, and public interest journalism.

The deadline for applications is July 10, 2026.

Read Also:

African Investigative Journalism Conference seeks entries
African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award seeks entries
AIJC fellowships open for African investigative journalists
AIJC2026 calls for proposals

Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement