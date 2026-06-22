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Court remands Sowore in Kuje Correctional Centre

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Court remands Sowore in Kuje Correctional Centre
Omoyele Sowore
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a short ruling, ordered Sowore to be kept in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of his motion for stay of the order for revocation of his bail and bench warrant.

Umar also dismissed Sowore’s earlier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on the ground of alleged bias.

The judge then adjourned the matter until June 24 for hearing of the application for stay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion for stay was filed by the defendant’s new lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a senior advocate.

NAN earlier reported that Sowore, also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, arrived at the court in company of members of his group with placards.

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Umar had, on June 16 revoked a bail granted to Sowore following his failure to appear in court his trial.

The judge, in a ruling on an oral application made by the lawyer to the State Security Service (SSS), Akinkolu Kehinde, a senior advocate, also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The SSS is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against the person of President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as “a criminal” in a post he made on his “X” and Facebook accounts.(NAN)

Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

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