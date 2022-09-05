Full list of winners at the 15th Headies awards held in Atlanta

NIGERIAN Singer Daniel Benson, famously known as Buju or BNXN, has won the 15th Headies Award star prize of a 2022 Bentley Bentayga for taking home the Next Rated Award.

The award ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday.

BNXN was nominated for the tightly contested category alongside Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay, Portable and Ruger. Portable was later disqualified on the grounds that he was unruly and an advocate for violence.

Wizkid and Tems collabo ‘Essence’ which became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2021, won the Song of the Year and Best R&B Single categories.

In addition to their two joint awards, Wizkid won album of the year for ‘Made in Lagos’ (Deluxe Edition), while Tems won best female artiste and best R&B album for ‘If Orange Was a Place’.

The Headies is the top Nigerian/Pan African awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine, a Nigerian publication, to celebrate the best in Afrobeats, African music and culture.

Founder of Hip Hop World Magazine Ayo Animashaun explained why the awards was held outside Nigeria for the first time.

“We’re creating opportunities like this so that the world can see a different kind of entertainment,” Animashaun said.

Three new categories were introduced in this year’s awards ceremony hosted by Emmy-nominated American actor Anthony Anderson and Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro.

They are: International Artiste of the Year, Best Inspirational Single and Digital Artiste of the Year.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)

Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste – Burna Boy

Digital Artiste of the Year – Davido

Humanitarian Award of the Year – Davido

Best Recording of the Year – Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Producer of the Year – SARZ (Monalisa – Lojay and SARZ)

Best Alternative Album – Ibeji (Intermission)

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice – Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

Best Afrobeat Single – Fireboy DML (Peru)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Album – Patoranking (Three)

Best Vocal Performance (female) – Waje (Last Time)

Best Vocal Performance (Male) – Oxlade (Ojuju)

Lyricist on The Roll – A-Q (The Last Cypher)

Best Streethop Artiste – Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)

Best Rap Single – Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)

Best Alternative Single – Flavour (Doings)

Rookie of the Year – Fave

Best Inspirational Single – Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)

Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)

Hall of fame – Angelique Kidjo

International Artiste Special Recognition – Akon & Wycle Jean

Best Central African Artiste of the Year – Innoss’B

Best East African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz

Best North Africas Artiste of the Year – Latifa (Tunisia)

Best South African Artiste of the Year – Focalistic (South Africa)

Best West African Artiste of the Year – Gyakie

Special Recognition (Outstanding Impact on the Entertainment Industry) – Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu