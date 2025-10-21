ASUP demands arrest of whistleblower who accused Delta Polytechnic of certificate fraud

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, has called for the arrest of a whistleblower, Raphael Ufua, who exposed alleged certificate racketeering within the institution.

Calling for his arrest on Tuesday, October 21, ASUP Chairman, Michael Ohana, said the allegations had dragged the institution into public disrepute and worsened working conditions for lecturers.

The union also declared a two-week strike, saying that the strike became necessary following the state government’s alleged failure to take decisive action on the crisis between the Governing Council and management, despite multiple meetings and ultimatums.

Punch Newspaper reported that the strike followed the whistleblower’s accusation of top officials of the polytechnic for issuing certificates to individuals who never attended the institution.

However, ASUP chairman claimed the allegations had sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media.

He said members of the union “are the worst hit. When we relate with the world outside, we are no longer able to proudly say we are staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku. Meanwhile, within the work environment, the necessary supplies and resources that make teaching and learning possible have become a far cry.”

Ohana recalled that in February 2025, the Governing Council suspended the Registrar over ‘unverified allegations’ of result racketeering without due process.

He also recalled a similar situation, noting that in July 2025, the Council suspended the Rector over accusations of financial misconduct.

“Therefore, ASUP suspends its services to the state government for 14 days, hoping the government will consider reports from investigative committees rather than forming endless committees on this matter,” the chairman declared.

The union further condemned police harassment of staff members, alleging that some Heads of Departments were being summoned to Abuja over suspected forged results.

“The Nigerian Police must stop harassing staff, especially our members. Heads of Departments are being summoned to Abuja to answer for suspected forged student results.

“Government should call the Governing Council to order and duly communicate to them their mandates and functions. This is to make them operate in the manner that is expected of a Council that governs an academic institution, as obtainable with other tertiary institutions within and outside the state.”

He, therefore, called for the arrest and prosecution of the whistleblower, accusing him of spreading falsehoods that have embarrassed both the institution and its staff.

The union maintained that the alleged fraud was the handiwork of individuals unconnected to the school’s management or principal officers, insisting that their members were being unfairly targeted in the controversy.