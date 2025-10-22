ASUU ends two-week warning strike

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ended its two-week warning strike.

The strike, which commenced on Monday, October 13, was abruptly ended by the union’s leadership after “useful engagements” with the Nigerian government.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, October 22, ASUU president, Chris Piwuna, a professor, said, “We’ve had useful engagements with representatives of the government to consider the response to the draft renegotiation of the 2009 agreements. However, we are definitely not where we were prior to the commencement of the strike.

“The union acknowledged that the government returned to the negotiation table. While noting that a lot more work is still required, NEC came to the conclusion that the ongoing strike should be reviewed. The decision to review the strike action was a result of efforts by our students, parents, and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Consequently, NEC resolved to suspend the warning strike to reciprocate the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians.”

The ICIR reported on October 6 that ASUU mobilised members nationwide for possible strike action as its two-week ultimatum to the federal government nears expiration.

In a circular dated October 5, 2025, and addressed to all ASUU branches, the union’s president, Piwuna, said the government’s silence on the issues raised had left the union with no alternative but to prepare for industrial action.

The ultimatum, issued after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on September 29, 2025, followed a nationwide referendum and gave the government two weeks to implement the renegotiated agreement submitted since February.

According to Piwuna, despite prior communication with the Ministers of Labour and Education and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), no tangible progress was made. He noted that ASUU would embark on a two-week warning strike if the government failed to take satisfactory steps before the ultimatum expired.

The union directed all branches to begin full mobilisation of members, emphasising unity and collective resolve in pushing for improved welfare, better funding for public universities, and the full implementation of the renegotiated agreement.

ASUU’s long-standing demands include the release of revitalisation funds, payment of earned academic allowances and withheld salaries, settlement of promotion arrears, and payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions. The union has also criticised the unchecked establishment of new universities and alleged government interference in university autonomy.

The warning strike was the first under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

ASUU embarked on multiple strikes during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, with major disruptions recorded in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022, before a stable academic calendar was restored in 2023.