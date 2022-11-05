24.1 C
Abuja

ASUU faults FG on half-salary payment, fixes emergency NEC meeting

News
Harrison Edeh
ASUU versus FG Source: Tribune newspaper
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the Federal government’s half-salary payment implementation, following the recent protracted industrial action.

The union has consequently fixed an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting for Monday November 7, 2023 to deliberate on the salary cut.

The government, explaining its reason for not paying full salaries to the lecturers, said in a statement the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment issued on Saturday that members of ASUU were paid their October salary “pro-rata”.

The government said pro-rata was enforced because the lecturers cannot be paid for work not done.

The statement read, “Following the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria asking ASUU to go back to work, the leadership of the union wrote to the Minister, informing him that they have suspended the strike.

“The Federal Ministry of Education wrote to him in a similar vein and our labour inspectors in various states also confirmed that they have resumed work.

“So, the Minister wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, directing that their salaries should be restored. They were paid in pro-rata for the number of days that they worked in October, counting from the day that they suspended their industrial action. Pro-rata was done because you cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

ASUU members had embarked on strike on February 14, 2022, but called it off on October 14.

 

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

