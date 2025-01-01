ASUU reacts as 20 universities get N500bn in FG’s proposed 2025 budget

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has allocated over N500 billion to 20 federal universities in the proposed 2025 budget, with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) receiving the highest share of N44.38 billion.

The ICIR tracked the budget for 20 out of 43 federal universities in the country.

The budget proposal comes amid unresolved issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has consistently identified poor funding as a major contributor to Nigeria’s educational challenges.

An analysis by The ICIR showed how the budget presented on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, and titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” allocated N3.52 trillion (7.3 per cent) of the N47.90 trillion total budget to the education sector.

Although this reflected a marginal increase from the 5.5 per cent allocated in 2024, the allocation still falls short of the UNESCO-recommended 15–20 per cent of the national budget for the sector.

While presenting the budget to the National Assembly on December 18, Tinubu outlined plans to address key development priorities, including public education infrastructure.

Underfunding public universities has been a recurring issue, sparking prolonged ASUU strikes, including an eight-month industrial action in 2022.

In the latest budget proposal, the University of Calabar and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, follow UNN in the highest allocations, with N37.26 billion and N36.74 billion, respectively.

Institutions such as the Federal University Wukari and Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri, received N13.43 billion and N13.65 billion, respectively.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had lamented that capital allocations to universities often failed to translate into impactful projects due to the bulk amount going into paying salaries and poor implementation.

The union had also stressed the need for sustainable funding mechanisms, warning that Nigerian education was at risk of collapse unless the government demonstrated a genuine commitment to the sector’s revitalisation.

Speaking with The ICIR on the 2025 budget proposal to the Education sector, Osodeke argued that while the proposed allocations might look like an increase, it remained insufficient to reverse the systemic decay in public tertiary institutions.

He noted that the lingering inadequate funding, coupled with poor infrastructures, continued to degrade Nigerian education and frustrated students and staff.

According to him, the value of the budget is still way below the previous years, given the rising inflation and the hardships caused by the Tinubu administration.

“if you look at the quantum of money, it looks as if there’s an increase in funding. But when you put all the indices together, it’s still the same thing. If you put all the indices, the inflation rate, the cost of training a student, fuel, electricity, and everything, it’s even less than what we were seeing before.

“Realistically, that is it. You find out that actually this one is even less than what we had before. If you look at what this amount of money can do, it is less than what we had before.

“Look at the state budget, one of the states in Nigeria, about 80 per cent of the budget is for capital development. Yes, only about 20 per cent is for salary. When you look at the Federal Government’s budget, if you also check what they want to use to pay civil servants, it’s less than 30 per cent of the budget. The bulk goes to the politicians’ allowances and travel,” he said.