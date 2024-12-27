back to top

2025 budget: Regional commissions to spend 99.7 on salaries, leave little for development

Reading time: 1 mins
Infographics and Data Reports
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu presents the 2025 budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu presents the 2025 budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

AN analysis of the Federal Government’s 2025 budget proposal by The ICIR showed that five regional development commissions under the new Ministry of Regional Development, are expected to spend nearly all their N2.5 trillion allocation on salaries.

A breakdown of the 2024 budget proposal shows that the commissions will spend 99.7 per cent of their budgets on personnel costs, while only leaving just 0.3 per cent for developmental projects.

Commissions under the ministry include the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), and South West Development Commission (SWDC).

Others are the North West Development Commission (NWDC), and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The breakdown of the budget proposal shows that the NDDC tops the list with N776.5 billion fully allocated to salaries.

This was followed by the NWDC with N585.9 billion and the SWDC with N498.4 billion. 

2025 budget: Regional commissions to spend 99.7 on salaries, leave little for development
An infographic showing the proposed budget allocations for the regional commissions

Similarly, the SEDC set aside N341.3 billion, while the NEDC allocated N290.9 billion for salaries, amounting to 97.8 per cent of its total budget. This was out of the 297.5 billion earmarked for the commission.

Aside from the NEDC, which budgeted 97.8 per cent for personnel costs, four other commissions budgeted all their funds to pay salaries.

This means that in total, the ministry will be spending 99.7 per cent of its total allocation on personnel costs.

Read Also:

‘How N21trn to plug housing deficit can be sourced’
‘I did my best’, Buhari says in valedictory New Year Message
‘Importation is N80 cheaper’, marketers react to Dangote’s appeal
‘Indigene letter for sale’: How we will detect foreigners for 2023 census – NPC

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in October 2024 established the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all the regional commissions. 


     

     

    The new ministry replaced the Niger Delta Development Ministry. However, the allocation raises concerns over the ability of these commissions to drive the much-needed development in their regions. 

    On Wednesday, December 18, President Bola Tinubu presented N47.90 trillion proposed budget for 2025 to the National Assembly.

    Presenting the budget titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” to the joint session of the National Assembly, the President outlined approaches to addressing Nigeria’s key development priorities.

    He said the various allocations reflected the administration’s commitment to enhancing human capital development, a critical component of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement