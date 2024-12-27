2025 budget: Regional commissions to spend 99.7 on salaries, leave little for development

AN analysis of the Federal Government’s 2025 budget proposal by The ICIR showed that five regional development commissions under the new Ministry of Regional Development, are expected to spend nearly all their N2.5 trillion allocation on salaries.

A breakdown of the 2024 budget proposal shows that the commissions will spend 99.7 per cent of their budgets on personnel costs, while only leaving just 0.3 per cent for developmental projects.

Commissions under the ministry include the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), and South West Development Commission (SWDC).

Others are the North West Development Commission (NWDC), and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The breakdown of the budget proposal shows that the NDDC tops the list with N776.5 billion fully allocated to salaries.

This was followed by the NWDC with N585.9 billion and the SWDC with N498.4 billion.

Similarly, the SEDC set aside N341.3 billion, while the NEDC allocated N290.9 billion for salaries, amounting to 97.8 per cent of its total budget. This was out of the 297.5 billion earmarked for the commission.

Aside from the NEDC, which budgeted 97.8 per cent for personnel costs, four other commissions budgeted all their funds to pay salaries.

This means that in total, the ministry will be spending 99.7 per cent of its total allocation on personnel costs.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in October 2024 established the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all the regional commissions.

The new ministry replaced the Niger Delta Development Ministry. However, the allocation raises concerns over the ability of these commissions to drive the much-needed development in their regions.

On Wednesday, December 18, President Bola Tinubu presented N47.90 trillion proposed budget for 2025 to the National Assembly.

Presenting the budget titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” to the joint session of the National Assembly, the President outlined approaches to addressing Nigeria’s key development priorities.

He said the various allocations reflected the administration’s commitment to enhancing human capital development, a critical component of its Renewed Hope Agenda.