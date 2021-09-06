26.5 C
Abuja

ASUU threatens lawsuit against SSS for harassing Kano State chairman

Vincent UFUOMA
ASUU

The  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to sue the State Security Service (SSS) for harassing its Kano State Zonal Coordinator Abdulkadir Muhammad.

Bayero University Kano (BUK) ASUU Chairman Haruna Musa issued the threat in a statement on Monday.

He said Mohammed was driving when he was stopped by operatives of the SSS, who harrassed him before damaging his vehicle.

“The Union is ready to deploy all the available legal and legitimate instruments to ensure that justice is done in the matter,” he said.

“The incident happened on the 18th of August, 2021, along the Eastern Bypass Kano metropolis, around 2pm. Professor Abdulqadir was driving when these DSS operatives driving on high speed and harassing commuters with siren, unprovokedly singled out and stopped him, damaged his car and assaulted him repeatedly.”

While condemning the incident, the union described it as a blatant lack of professionalism by the perpetrators.

Vincent UFUOMA
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

