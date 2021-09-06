ASUU threatens lawsuit against SSS for harassing Kano State chairman

Bayero University Kano (BUK) ASUU Chairman Haruna Musa issued the threat in a statement on Monday.

He said Mohammed was driving when he was stopped by operatives of the SSS, who harrassed him before damaging his vehicle.

“The Union is ready to deploy all the available legal and legitimate instruments to ensure that justice is done in the matter,” he said.

“The incident happened on the 18th of August, 2021, along the Eastern Bypass Kano metropolis, around 2pm. Professor Abdulqadir was driving when these DSS operatives driving on high speed and harassing commuters with siren, unprovokedly singled out and stopped him, damaged his car and assaulted him repeatedly.”

While condemning the incident, the union described it as a blatant lack of professionalism by the perpetrators.

“ASUU considers the attack as the highest form of gross violation of fundamental human rights and has exposed the lack of professionalism on the part of those who perpetrated the cowardly act. The attack was unfortunate, tragic, despicable and embarrassing to say the least,” part of the statement read.

