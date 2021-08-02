Asylum request: Igboho to know fate this week

This was disclosed by one of the lawyers Olasupo Ojo, who said though there was no official statement from the government of Benin Republic on the asylum request, the decision would probably be made known within the week.

“No official position on the asylum request but we are expecting feedback this week.”

Igboho had sought asylum in the Republic of Benin in July, after his arrest on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

His lawyers said application for his bail was delayed pending the outcome of the request and added that they were desperate to ensure that he remained outside the shores of Nigeria

Igboho had fled Nigeria to the Republic of Benin after his residence at Ibadan in Oyo State was attacked by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Some people were killed at Igboho’s residence during the raid, and property worth millions of naira destroyed by the assailants.

Twelve of his aides were arrested on the same day and accused of stockpiling arms with intentions to cause chaos in the country.