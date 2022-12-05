Atiku can’t see Buhari’s achievement because he lives in Dubai – Lai Mohammed

THE Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is not aware of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration because he lives in Dubai.

Atiku, had, during his campaign in Akure, Ondo State, said the Buhari government has not done anything for Nigerians in its eight years in office.

Mohammed reacted to Atiku’s comments while speaking at the seventh edition of the presidential scorecard series in Abuja on Monday, December 5.

The minister said, “During his recent campaign in Akure, the former VP was quoted as saying the APC had not done anything for Nigeria in eight years.

“What a preposterous statement from somebody who should know. I guess we can excuse His Excellency the former vice-president who, until recently, had fully relocated to Dubai, thus losing touch with Nigeria.”

Mohammed claimed the Buhari administration has brought peace and stability to different parts of Nigeria, including Adamawa, Atiku’s state.

He said, “Before this administration came into office, all the five local government areas in Adamawa’s Northern Senatorial District were effectively under the control of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“All state institutions, the local government administration, the police, the judiciary, schools, hospitals and markets had been sacked. Today, not an inch of these local governments in Adamawa, the home state of the former vice-president, is under the control of terrorists.

“All institutions of state have relocated back and are operational. All emirs and chiefs have returned to their palaces.

“You can also see the irony of someone who held the number two position in the country for all of eight years but could not positively impact on his own hometown, state or region now condemning an administration that has made it possible for him to even access his hometown — anytime he flies in from his new hometown of Dubai!”

The minister stressed that Atiku and his party, the PDP, have no moral justification to criticize the APC administration headed by Buhari.