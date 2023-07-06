23.1 C
Abuja
Attack on Ogun RCCG church, assault on religious freedom in Nigeria — CAN

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh.

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attack on a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) church in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Christian association described the attack, during which a pastor was killed, as an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria.

Seven worshippers were also abducted in the incident.

CAN also mourned the death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident, near Benin City, Edo State.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 5, urged the government to conduct an investigation into the road accident that led to the unfortunate deaths of the pastors.

Okoh also tasked the security agencies to increase their vigilance in places of worship during religious gatherings and provide adequate security for worshippers.

Parts of the statement read: “The loss of twelve pastors (Officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large. We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.

“We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident in order to prevent a repeat of this episode.”

He further described the attack on the RCCG worshippers as “an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria”.

“Furthermore, the attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria. We mourn the loss of the Pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship.

“We urge the various security agencies to increase vigilance on places of worship during religious gatherings and provide adequate security measures for worshippers. CAN urges citizens not to be discouraged by recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

Yet to be identified gunmen, on Saturday, July 1, killed a pastor and kidnapped seven worshippers during an attack on the RCCG parish in Ogun State.

    Ogun State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident, said his men rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during a rescue operation.

    On January 18, The ICIR reported that Nigeria accounts for 89 per cent of Christians martyred worldwide, according to the latest report on global Christian persecution.

    The Open Doors World Watch List 2023, released on January 17, said out of the total of 5,621 Christians killed for their faith during the reporting period, Nigeria recorded 5,014, marking the country as one of the most dangerous places “to follow Jesus”.

    The report tracked the period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

