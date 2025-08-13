Aviation safety concerns as high-profile passenger incidents raise accountability questions

IN recent months, the Nigerian aviation sector has faced mounting scrutiny over passenger behaviour and the enforcement of safety protocols. Several incidents involving prominent individuals have raised questions about oversight, accountability, and potential risks to safety.

Oshiomhole–Air Peace confrontation

On Wednesday, June 11, a confrontation occurred between a senator, Adams Oshiomhole and Air Peace staff at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall). The incident disrupted flight operations.

According to Air Peace, Oshiomhole arrived at 6:10 a.m. for a 6:30 a.m. flight to Abuja, but boarding had closed, and the flight departed as scheduled. The airline alleged that, upon being told he had missed his flight, the senator became physically aggressive, assaulted staff, and blocked the terminal entrance.

Conversely, Oshiomhole claimed he had checked in online and was unjustly denied boarding, alleging the airline resold seats at inflated prices. He stated he arrived at the terminal five minutes after 6:00 a.m. and was told the counter was closed despite having evidence of online check-in.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, ordered a full investigation, instructing aviation agencies to hear all sides and avoid premature conclusions. Two months later, no official report or sanctions have been announced, prompting concerns over administrative lapses and safety risks

KWAM 1 Incident at Abuja Airport

Last week, Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) clashed with ValueJet staff at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after insisting on boarding with a thermos flask containing liquid. Eyewitnesses allege he spilled some of the contents on a ground staff member.

ValueJet confirmed he was denied boarding for violating liquid restrictions, a standard post-9/11 safety rule.

Analysts queried how the musician was able to beat security protocols manned by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and strategically positioned before Air passengers making their final boarding to fly.

“Would Oshiomole and Kwam 1 behave the way they did were they to be in Accra or Heathrow? Drinks in whatever form, or even water or perfume, are not allowed in your carry-on luggage into the Cabin,” John Ojikutu, Chief Executive Officer at Centurion Security and Safety Consults queried.

Another disruption: Comfort Emmanson

Barely a week after the KWAM 1 incident, another passenger, Comfort Emmanson, was filmed in an altercation with staff at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. This eventually led to her being charged and remanded. However, this has now been reviewed.

Implications for Nigeria’s aviation safety

John Ojikutu, Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Security and Safety Consults, told The ICIR that the recent altercation involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole and other high-profile passengers reflects a deeper administrative gap in enforcing sanctions against those who breach aviation safety protocols.

He said, “it did not start with the woman on Ibom Air, nor KWAM 1, nor did it begin with the former Governor, now Senator Oshiomhole. The records at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will show that such actions have always been there, especially with the political office holders.”

Ojikutu warned that these events highlight long-neglected risks in the oversight and enforcement of Nigeria’s Aviation Security Programme.

“A few weeks ago, the International Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (ICAO) asked us, “What is our threat assessment of the risks at our airports? They would have found some threatening risks in their audits, and so should the NCAA in its annual Audits.”

He further questioned whether gaps identified in airport, airspace, and in-flight security have been adequately addressed by FAAN, NAMA, airlines, ground-handling companies, and the NCAA.

“How have we (FAAN, NAMA, Airlines, Ground handling services providers and the NCAA) been getting the threatening gaps found in Airport, Airspace and In-flight Security closed after their Audits? What we are seeing now resembles the trend that led to 9/11 in America. It looks like a rehearsal or a copying model of something waiting to happen,” he stated.

Legal provisions

Under Section 459A of the Criminal Code Act, anyone who unlawfully obstructs or hinders the movement of an aircraft on the ground or in flight over an aerodrome commits a misdemeanour and faces up to two years in prison. Similarly, Section 472 of the Penal Code prescribes up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both for obstructing aircraft operations.

Analysts say these incidents expose deep flaws in Nigeria’s aviation system. In a properly managed environment, passengers should board via airbridges and never have access to disrupt aircraft operations. Security should also be robust enough to deal instantly with unruly passengers.

“The incidents underscores the need for airlines to engage highly professional crews and regularly evaluate their psychological fitness,” aviation analyst Bankole Bernard said.

Ojikutu stressed that the government must urgently create a contingency plan to deal with unlawful passenger behaviour, whether in terminal holding areas, on aircraft aprons, or in flight.