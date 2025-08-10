Punish KWAM 1, restore ValueJet pilots’ licences, group urges NCAA

THE National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to reconsider its sanction on ValueJet pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi and her co-pilot, Ivan Oloba.

However, the group demanded that the NCAA punish Nigeria’s famous musician, Ayinde Wasiu, fondly called KWAM I and K1 De Ultimate, an intending passenger on ValueJet, whose actions allegedly provoked the pilots’ “less than optimal discretion.”

The NAAPE made the requests in a statement on Saturday, August 9, signed by its National President, Galadima Abednego.

“While we note the captain’s less than optimal discretion, we totally condemn KWAM 1’s crude, unruly behaviour and arrogant display.

“NAAPE calls on the authorities to lay the blame on KWAM 1 and make him face the full wrath of the law to prevent future incidents,” it urged.

The association stressed that while it was not against investigation, it demanded that the probe be open, transparent, and unbiased.

The ICIR reported that the pilots were suspended following an incident on August 5 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for breaching security protocol.

The NCAA had to withdraw the operating licences of the two pilots with immediate effect for leaving the airport with their aircraft without clearance, after KWAM I attempted to block the aircraft from taxiing.

The NCAA also subsequently penalised the musician, banning him from flying on aircrafts anywhere in the world for six months.

Acknowledging that the ValueJet captain should have acted with optimal discretion, NAAPE condemned the musician’s behaviour.

It noted that aviation operations rested on two pillars—safety and security—and as a frontline professional association, NAAPE said it placed the highest premium on these principles.

The association commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who intervened and ordered a “no-fly list” on the musician and also the NCAA for its prompt decisions.

It, however, insisted that KWAM 1 be held culpable for his actions.

It urged the aviation authority to reconsider and review its decision against the ValueJet pilots to restore their licences.

“The intense provocation caused by KWAM 1’s actions stretched the tolerance of seasoned pilots with unblemished records.

“Passengers should always exercise restraint, knowing safety is aviation’s top priority. Let us cooperate with airlines to help them serve us better,” the association added.

The ICIR reported that the musician was not allowed to board the aircraft after he refused to hand over a flask suspended to contain alcohol to the airline officials at the point of boarding.

He consequently did all he could to stop the aircraft from taking off until he was almost severed by one of the flight’s wings, as the pilot angrily taxied off.

The Aviation Minister described the musician and pilots’ actions as an act of insanity.

He imposed a six-month ban on the globetrotting musician, vowing that any aircraft that allows him to travel within and outside Nigeria in the next six months would be penalised.

Following his widespread condemnation by Nigerians, the musician eventually regretted his action and apologised.