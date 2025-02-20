Babangida launches autobiography 31 years after quitting office, raises funds for presidential library

FORMER military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on Thursday, February 20, launched his autobiography, A Journey In Service, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The ICIR reported that Babangida admitted for the first time at the event that the late businessman, Moshood Abiola, won the presidential election conducted on June 12, 1993.

The event, attended by prominent African leaders, former Nigerian presidents and heads of states, other dignitaries, also served as a fundraising initiative for the IBB Presidential Library.

The ceremony was chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who lauded Babangida for documenting his leadership experiences and ensuring that future generations have a written record of Nigeria’s political history.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo emphasised the significance of the book, stating, “So, I am anxious to read the book. One thing is absolutely sure. There will be enlightenment. And we will have a written record… for history and for future reference. We should be able to glean what lessons and wisdom you acquired with the benefit of hindsight.”

Obasanjo further acknowledged that Babangida’s book would inevitably spark reactions, both positive and negative, but he encouraged the former leader to remain unfazed by criticism. “There will be one other thing. Reaction galore. Again, it will be good, bad and ugly. But your duty must be due. And you have done it.”

The former leader suggested that the backlash and scrutiny over the book would be necessary for Nigeria’s development, implying that public discourse on historical events strengthens democratic accountability.

Obasanjo further shared an anecdote from his youth about a village policeman who used the phrase “My duty must be do,” reinforcing the importance of fulfilling one’s responsibility regardless of opposition.

He encouraged Babangida to embrace the discussions and controversies that might arise from the book, stating, “Please, don’t be unduly worried about critics and pull-him-down syndrome. It may even be an indication of success for objective criticism.”

Obasanjo also advised Babangida to remain unshaken by such reactions, adding, “Ignore it and remain unruffled and remain friendly with such critics. It’s all bad belly, which you must be able to understand and accommodate as a leader, particularly at this stage of your life.”

The ICIR reports that Babangida, who served as Nigeria’s military ruler from 1985 to 1993, became military president after taking over power from Muhammadu Buhari on August 27, 1985.

He introduced economic policies such as the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which altered the course of the nation’s economy.

His regime is best remembered for several controversial events, particularly the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was widely seen as Nigeria’s freest, fairest and most credible poll.

The election was widely believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Another significant event that characterised Babangida’s government was the murder of veteran investigative journalist, Dele Giwa.

These two events have continued to echo the his administration, with critics accusing him of human rights violation and undermining democracy.

Akufo-Addo reflects on Babangida’s leadership, military coups, Africa’s democratic struggles

Former Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who delivered the keynote address, commended Babangida’s contributions to regional stability and economic policies.

Akufo-Addo, who governed Ghana between 2017 and 2024, described the autobiography as an insightful account of a defining era in Nigeria’s political history, citing Babangida’s own reflections on leadership.

He read out a part the book: “There exists a world of difference between engineering a nation and ruling it. I never wished to rule Nigeria, and I never did it. My goal was to engineer it.

“The ultimate aim of engineering in the manner that we have attempted was precise. It is to chart a new course for a nation towards a new environment, consciously and carefully designed in anticipation of a future that can be understood, mastered, and managed.

“Engineering a nation is a reality in inventing the future. Everything has to be harnessed… Human resources, material resources, and moral resources all must be brought into play. Over and above all, the nation’s psychology must be redirected and refocused. That was the dream”

He acknowledged Babangida’s controversial yet strategic leadership, describing his memoir as “a fascinating account of a critical time in the history of Nigeria,” and noted that while the book was “quite a heavy book, it is an easy read.”

Drawing parallels between his own presidency and Babangida’s time in office (1985-1992), Akufo-Addo reflected on the persistent challenges facing African governance, from economic policies to military interventions.

He lamented the resurgence of coups in West Africa, describing it as a setback in the continent’s pursuit of democratic stability.

The ICIR, reports that his remark came in the wake of recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea, where military juntas seized power due insecurity and governance failures.

Akufo-Addo, noted that the failure of democratic governments to deliver economic growth and security has created an environment where some citizens welcome military interventions as a means of resetting governance.

He, however, warned that coups would not provide lasting solutions.

Salami, Buhari, Gowon, Goodluck, extol Babangida

While presenting their goodwill messages, former Nigerian heads of state and presidents commended Babangida’s efforts in shaping the country’s governance and security landscape.

They described the book as a valuable historical document that would provide insights into leadership.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan while reflecting on his leadership, stated that ‘Babangida is a charismatic leader.”

Both former heads of state, Yakubu Gowon and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, reflected on Babangida’s military rule, political transitions, and economic reforms, which they said had a significant impact on the country.