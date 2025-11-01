Bandits abduct Kebbi deputy speaker

THE Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudo, has been abducted by bandits

He was abducted in his hometown in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying armed men invaded the area shortly after the lawmaker observed Isha’i prayers on Friday night and seized him as he was returning home.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the police said the attack occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, October 31.

Abubakar said a joint team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes had been deployed to the area to track down the abductors and rescue the lawmaker unharmed.

“The combined forces are currently combing suspected bandits’ routes and surrounding forests in an effort to rescue the lawmaker unhurt and apprehend those responsible for the attack,” the statement read.

The Command described the abduction as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished,” assuring that all available resources were being mobilised to secure the victim’s release.

The Commissioner of Police, according to the statement, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state and urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and provide credible information that could aid the rescue operation.