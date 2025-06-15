Bandits abduct village Head’s wife, son in Kaduna

RESIDENTS of Doka Avong in the Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, have been gripped by fear following a violent attack by bandits in the early hours of Saturday.
According to a formal report submitted to the Agom of Kufana Chiefdom, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when a group of heavily armed men invaded the home of the Village Head.
During the attack, the gunmen abducted the village head’s wife, 38-year-old Deborah Jonah, and their 14-year-old son, Maxwell Jonah.
The incident was confirmed in a letter signed by Stephen Maikori, Overseer of Kufana District.
