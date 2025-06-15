Bandits abduct village Head’s wife, son in Kaduna

RESIDENTS of Doka Avong in the Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, have been gripped by fear following a violent attack by bandits in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a formal report submitted to the Agom of Kufana Chiefdom, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when a group of heavily armed men invaded the home of the Village Head.

During the attack, the gunmen abducted the village head’s wife, 38-year-old Deborah Jonah, and their 14-year-old son, Maxwell Jonah.

The incident was confirmed in a letter signed by Stephen Maikori, Overseer of Kufana District.

“This unfortunate event has caused widespread fear and anxiety within the community,” Maikori stated, adding:“In light of the above, I respectfully call for the urgent intervention of relevant security agencies to enhance surveillance and fortify security in and around Doka Avong and the entire Kufana District.”

He emphasised the need for “prompt and decisive action” to prevent further loss of lives and property and to restore confidence among the people.

The abduction has heightened insecurity concerns in Kajuru, a local government that has witnessed repeated attacks by criminal elements in recent years.