Bandits bombed in Kaduna

AIRSTRIKES by military men of the Operation Forest Sanity have killed scores of bandits at three different enclaves in the Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State.

The troops reportedly neutralised scores of terrorists this weekend in the Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State and recovered arms and motorcycles.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said the security forces recorded significant success in ongoing operations against the terrorists.

“Scores of bandits were neutralised by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun local government area.

“This was conveyed by the security agencies in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government,” Aruwan said.

According to the feedback, troops of Operation Forest Sanity, supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force, conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“After a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralised as the military forces prevailed.

“Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralised bandits,” the commissioner added.

He said the Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

He assured the residents that the troops would continue clearance operations in the general area and other identified areas of interest across the state.

The government urged residents to volunteer useful information on the activities or movements of terrorists to security agencies.