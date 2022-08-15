IGP orders tight security around hospitals, schools

INSPECTOR GENERAL of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered all Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to beef up security around hospitals, schools and other national infrastructure across the country.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this in a statement, said the IGP gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation in the nation based on reports from commands and formations across the country.

“The IGP has reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property of well-meaning members of the public by decimating the activities of rogue criminal elements, particularly those who target schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructure, in a bid to strike fear into the hearts of good citizens in the country.

“He has similarly charged police officers to protect with courage and serve with compassion in line with his administration’s policing theme,” the statement said.

The IGP also directed the CPs to ensure that there are regular patrols, stop and search, raids and show of force by tactical commanders in order to clampdown on crime in different parts of the country.

The police chief, according to the statement, ordered operatives of the police force to take the fight against crime to the criminals.

“I am equally charging all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings. Profile them, and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly,” he said.

Stressing the need for adequate measures against criminality in all the states, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the NPF to protect lives and property.

He equally urged Nigerians to cooperate with police officers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

“Against the backdrop of this development, Nigerians are hereby urged to cooperate with the Police as many police operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities, in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.”

Baba tasked police managers to pay more attention to local intelligence gathering which would help them locate criminal hideouts in the society.

However, he warned officers to be civil, humane and professional while carrying out their duties.